US ties, supply chain discussions anchor Day 5 of India AI Impact Summit

The final day of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi saw global technology executives, policymakers, and industry leaders demonstrate India's growing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities through their discussions about strategic alignment and sovereign infrastructure and supply chain partnerships. The discussions also focused on workforce transition, compute access, and global governance frameworks shaping artificial intelligence deployment.

India joins US-led Pax Silica AI and semiconductor coalition

India signed the US-led Pax Silica declaration , joining a coalition focused on securing semiconductor and AI supply chains. Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw signed the agreement alongside partner nations. The initiative aims to reduce supply chain vulnerabilities while expanding trusted manufacturing networks and developing secure technology through international cooperation.

US officials at the summit emphasised building trusted technology partnerships and expanding AI supply chains among allied countries. Discussions focused on semiconductors, advanced compute, and cross-border technology deployment. India’s participation in initiatives such as Pax Silica signals closer alignment with global partners on technology manufacturing, exports, and infrastructure, reinforcing its role in emerging AI and semiconductor supply networks. Pichai calls US-India partnership critical to AI’s future Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the US-India partnership would play a defining role in shaping artificial intelligence development , citing research collaboration, infrastructure development and talent development. He also highlighted joint work on subsea cables, digital infrastructure, and skilling initiatives. Pichai said India’s scale, developer base, and growing adoption made it a critical partner in advancing AI systems, deployment frameworks, and long-term technology cooperation between the two countries.

He also reiterated Google’s investments in AI infrastructure and workforce development, emphasising collaboration between governments, industry, and academia to ensure innovation and global deployment of AI technologies. Yotta CEO says AI sovereignty does not mean isolation Meanwhile, Yotta Infrastructure CEO Sunil Gupta said sovereign AI development should not mean technological isolation. He emphasised building domestic compute infrastructure while maintaining interoperability with global systems. Gupta said India must strengthen its data centre capacity, cloud infrastructure, and compute access to support independent AI development, while continuing partnerships that enable access to global technology ecosystems. Qualcomm, Tata Electronics partner to manufacture auto modules Qualcomm announced a partnership with Tata Electronics to manufacture automotive electronic modules in India for domestic and global markets. The agreement expands India’s role in semiconductor-linked manufacturing and automotive technology supply chains. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said the move supports localisation of advanced electronics production and aligns with India’s broader push to become a global hub for semiconductor and AI-driven hardware manufacturing.

PM Modi meets startup leaders to discuss AI use in key sectors Prime Minister Narendra Modi met AI startup founders and technology executives to discuss expanding AI applications across agriculture, education, and healthcare. The discussions focused on accelerating adoption, strengthening domestic innovation, and improving service delivery through AI systems. The meetings reflected continued government engagement with industry to scale deployment and integrate AI into economic and social infrastructure. "Together, they reflect an ecosystem addressing local needs while building global leadership in AI-driven innovation," the PMO statement said. Chandrababu Naidu says India can lead global AI ecosystem Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said India is positioned to provide global leadership in AI . He outlined plans for partnerships, including training programmes, AI research initiatives, and centres of excellence. Agreements with technology partners aim to strengthen skills development and innovation infrastructure, supporting India’s ambitions to emerge as a major AI innovation hub.

Biocon chairperson sees AI-biology convergence transforming healthcare Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said AI would transform healthcare through advances in drug discovery , diagnostics, and personalised medicine. She emphasised the growing convergence between AI and biology and highlighted its potential to improve efficiency and outcomes. Industry leaders discussed expanding use of AI technologies across healthcare research and clinical applications. Mazumdar-Shaw stated that India needs to develop its own artificial intelligence capabilities in biotechnology to protect its health security requirements. She emphasised building domestic capacity in AI-enabled research, data analysis, and medical innovation. Government prioritises affordable compute infrastructure expansion Government officials said India will focus on providing affordable compute capacity to support AI innovation. Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), said that the efforts will include expanding GPU infrastructure, strengthening compute access, and supporting startups and research institutions. The initiative is aimed at enabling broader participation in AI development and reducing dependence on foreign computing infrastructure.

UK leader calls for safe, fair, and inclusive AI deployment UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy emphasised the importance of developing artificial intelligence that is safe, fair, and inclusive. He highlighted international cooperation to ensure AI benefits society while managing risks. Discussions focused on governance frameworks, safety standards, and responsible deployment of AI technologies across sectors and global economies. AI can position India as global creative hub JioStar vice chairman Uday Shankar said AI could help India emerge as a global creative capital. He demonstrated AI's ability to transform media, entertainment, and content creation industries. Industry leaders also discussed how AI technology helps creative industries grow while enabling innovation throughout digital media and production.