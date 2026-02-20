India set to provide global leadership in AI: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed optimism about India's growing leadership in artificial intelligence, stating that the country is set to play a global leadership role in AI and related industries.

Speaking to ANI at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Naidu said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively promoting India's AI capabilities globally.

"We are all very happy. Our Prime Minister is promoting India's AI globally. This is an inspiring time. Everything is happening in India. India will provide global leadership in AI and related industries," Naidu said.

Highlighting the broader technological ecosystem, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also emphasised developments in integrated data centres and quantum technologies.

"Not just AI, integrated data centres, AI, quantum, you name it. We are very happy. Things are happening positively. We are living in an inspiring time. Everybody has to work in that direction," he added.

Naidu also announced on his X account that the Andhra Pradesh government has partnered with IBM to skill one hundred thousand youngsters in the state across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum computing.

"We're partnering with IBM to skill one lakh talented youngsters in Andhra Pradesh across AI, Cybersecurity, and Quantum Computing. Over the next three to five years, our learners will gain industry-aligned, future-ready skills and strengthen the State's emerging tech workforce," Naidu said in a post on X.

He further informed that a Letter of Intent on this had been signed with Ana Paula, SVP and Chair of IBM EMEA and Growth Markets; Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia; Dr Amith Singhee, Director, IBM Research India and CTO; and Kishore Balaji, Executive Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs, at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 brings together policymakers, industry leaders and technology experts to discuss the future of artificial intelligence and its role in driving innovation and economic growth.