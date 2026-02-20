Friday, February 20, 2026 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India formally joins US-led Pax Silica coalition, signs declaration

India formally joins US-led Pax Silica coalition, signs declaration

India signed the alliance which is is aimed at building a resilient supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence

Pax Silica

India joined the US-led strategic alliance Pax Silica. (Photo: PIB/YouTube)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Friday signed agreement to join the US-led Pax Silica coalition that aims to build a resilient supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence (AI). The agreement was signed at a ceremony at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.
 
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw represented the Government of India while the US was represented by Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor was also present. 
At the signing of the agreement, Helberg said, "Pax Silica is a declaration that future belongs to those who build and when free people join forces."
 
 
US Ambassador Gor said, “A strategic coalition is being formed to shape the 21st-century economic and technological order, securing the full silicon stack—from critical minerals and chip manufacturing to AI deployment. Called ‘Pax Silica’, it aims to replace coercive dependencies with trusted industrial partnerships that empower free markets. India’s participation is described as strategic and essential, citing its engineering talent, mineral processing strides, and role in strengthening U.S.-India tech cooperation. The partnership seeks to advance trusted AI globally, emphasising that peace comes through strength.”
 
At the signing ceremony, Vaishnaw said, "Today, our talented engineers are designing the most complex, most advanced 2-nanometer chips here in India. We all know that the semiconductor industry will need about 1 million more talented people. Where will that talent come from? This will come from here."  
 
"Today, students have access to the world's best semiconductor design tools and they're absolutely free. And it's yielding results...When we say chips, some people think of potato chips. Forget it, they will keep crying. Sometimes they cry in Parliament, sometimes somewhere else. All this will continue, we have to move forward. The country has a direction, a clear goal, and we have to take global leadership in the semiconductor industry and the electronics industry," he added. 

What is Pax Silica?

 
US launched the Pax Silica initiative in December 2025 to strengthen and secure global supply chains for technologies at the heart of the AI — from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced semiconductor manufacturing and AI infrastructure.

Also Read

Sundar Pichai

US-India partnership critical for future of AI: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Narendra modi, Emmanuel Macron, india-France

French President Macron wraps up India visit with a 'Thank You India' video

Retirement-planning

NPS retirement exit explained: Corpus rules, SLW vs SUR and tax treatment

Biryani

How Hyderabad biryani chains probe exposed ₹70,000 cr tax evasion scam

US green card

US Visa Bulletin March: EB-2 India up 11 months for green card applicants

 
Initial participating countries included the US, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Australia.
  (With inputs from agencies)  

More From This Section

Biryani

How Hyderabad biryani chains probe exposed ₹70,000 cr tax evasion scam

Indian police

Stones hurled during Shivaji Jayanti procession in Karnataka's Bagalkote

Board of Peace meet, Trump, India

India attends 1st meet of Trump's 'Board of Peace' on Gaza as observer

Kailash Vijayvargiya

MP CM apologises after minister uses unparliamentary word for LoP Singhar

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality worsens to 'poor' levels again despite rising mercury

Topics : Donald Trump minerals BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty Trading Strategy TodayAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayUS Visa Bulletin March 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesGoogle Pixel 10a Launch