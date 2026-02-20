India formally joins US-led Pax Silica coalition, signs declaration

India on Friday signed agreement to join the US-led Pax Silica coalition that aims to build a resilient supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence (AI). The agreement was signed at a ceremony at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

At the signing of the agreement, Helberg said, "Pax Silica is a declaration that future belongs to those who build and when free people join forces." Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw represented the Government of India while the US was represented by Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor was also present.

US Ambassador Gor said, “A strategic coalition is being formed to shape the 21st-century economic and technological order, securing the full silicon stack—from critical minerals and chip manufacturing to AI deployment. Called ‘Pax Silica’, it aims to replace coercive dependencies with trusted industrial partnerships that empower free markets. India’s participation is described as strategic and essential, citing its engineering talent, mineral processing strides, and role in strengthening U.S.-India tech cooperation. The partnership seeks to advance trusted AI globally, emphasising that peace comes through strength.”

At the signing ceremony, Vaishnaw said, "Today, our talented engineers are designing the most complex, most advanced 2-nanometer chips here in India. We all know that the semiconductor industry will need about 1 million more talented people. Where will that talent come from? This will come from here."

What is Pax Silica? US launched the Pax Silica initiative in December 2025 to strengthen and secure global supply chains for technologies at the heart of the AI — from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced semiconductor manufacturing and AI infrastructure. "Today, students have access to the world's best semiconductor design tools and they're absolutely free. And it's yielding results...When we say chips, some people think of potato chips. Forget it, they will keep crying. Sometimes they cry in Parliament, sometimes somewhere else. All this will continue, we have to move forward. The country has a direction, a clear goal, and we have to take global leadership in the semiconductor industry and the electronics industry," he added.

Initial participating countries included the US, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Australia.

