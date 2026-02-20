Qualcomm, Tata Electronics partner to make automotive modules in India

Qualcomm has announced a partnership with Tata Electronics at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 , wherein Tata will manufacture Qualcomm’s automotive modules in India. Speaking to Business Standard, Senior Director and India Business Head of Automotive, IoT, Connectivity and Broadband at Qualcomm India, Manmeet Singh, said the collaboration is focused on manufacturing system-in-package (SiP) automotive modules at Tata Electronics’ upcoming facility in Assam, rather than on chip fabrication itself.

“This announcement is about manufacturing the SiP modules at Tata Electronics. On the design side, our Indian teams already contribute significantly. We have large R&D teams in India working across chipsets and modules, in collaboration with teams in the US,” Singh said.

He added that the modules made in India will not be limited to domestic customers. “It is not just for the Indian market. These modules will be supplied from India to customers outside the country as well,” he said.

What will be made in India

The modules in question are based on Qualcomm’s automotive platforms and integrate a system-on-chip (SoC), along with other components in a single package. Singh said this is the first time these modules will be assembled in India.

“This module is based on our Flex SoC and already goes to many customers globally. One large Indian customer is also working on it, though it hasn’t been launched yet, so we can’t name them. Till now, these modules have not been manufactured in India. This will be the first time they are produced at Tata Electronics’ factory in Assam,” he said.

However, Singh clarified that the underlying chips themselves will continue to be fabricated outside India for now. “This is module manufacturing to start with. The modules include the SoC and a lot of other components. The SoCs themselves are on very advanced nodes, and those nodes are not yet available in India,” he said.

He added that Qualcomm is already in discussions with Tata Electronics about future possibilities. “For certain chips, like PMICs and others, discussions are already happening. As and when facilities come up and more nodes are available in India, we will keep looking at what parts of the portfolio can be manufactured here,” Singh said.

Mobile SoCs are not part of the current plan

Responding to whether manufacturing chips for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile platform in India is also on the roadmap, Singh said, “We don’t do mobile manufacturing ourselves. That’s the job of device makers and ODMs. Each SoC, whether it’s a main chip, a power management chip or an RF chip, sits on a different manufacturing node. If a chip is on a 2nm node, you need that node available locally. As of now, Tata’s plans are around 20nm and above, so we are discussing chips that fit those nodes.”

What Qualcomm and Tata announced

In a joint announcement, Qualcomm Technologies and Tata Electronics said Tata will serve as a manufacturing partner for Qualcomm Automotive Modules at its upcoming semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Jagiroad, Assam. The companies said the partnership is aligned with the “Make in India” programme and aims to support demand for digital cockpit, infotainment, connectivity, and vehicle intelligence systems from Indian and global automakers.

Qualcomm’s automotive modules combine its Snapdragon Digital Chassis SoC with other components into ready-to-use modules for carmakers, with the aim of reducing system complexity and development timelines.

Tata Electronics said the Assam facility will be India’s first indigenous OSAT plant, with a planned investment of about $3 billion, and will focus on technologies such as wire bond, flip chip and integrated systems packaging. The plant is expected to serve customers across automotive, communications, IoT and AI.

For Qualcomm, the tie-up adds India as a manufacturing base for its automotive modules, while for Tata Electronics, it marks another step in building out its semiconductor packaging and testing operations in the country.