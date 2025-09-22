Vivo and iQOO may bring OriginOS to India with Android 16 update: Report

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo and iQOO are reportedly gearing up to bring OriginOS in India to replace the FuntouchOS interface. As of now, companies like Vivo, and iQOO use OriginOS as an interface in Chinese variants of smartphones whereas their Indian counterparts run on FuntouchOS. However, according to a report by Gizbot, this is set to change soon.
Vivo is planning to release OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, in China next month, and soon this might be rolled out in India (starting with flagship models first and then gradually reaching entry-level smartphones). iQOO is reportedly expected to follow suit and also offer OriginOS 6 on its smartphones in India.
At present, Vivo and iQOO smartphones in China are running on OriginOS 5 which is based on Android 15. According to Gizbot, the upcoming Vivo X300 series smartphones, likely to launch next month in China, are expected to be the first to run on OriginOS 6 out of the box.
Neither Vivo nor iQOO has yet confirmed the expected release of OriginOS in India. Hence, it might be wise to take this information with a pinch of salt till any official confirmation comes.
Vivo’s OriginOS in India: What to expect
Although Vivo hasn’t formally showcased the Android 16-based OriginOS, the interface is expected to carry forward several features from earlier versions. These may include AI-driven functions such as the Blue Heart Little V Assistant, which lets users drag and drop images or files for quick processing, along with enhanced natural voice interactions through Jovi Voice.
The update is also expected to refine productivity features like Atomic Island, which delivers live activity updates and contextual suggestions based on copied text. An AI call assistant is said to be capable of translating conversations in real-time, generating call summaries, and even responding to calls on a user’s behalf — something still missing from FuntouchOS.
In addition to AI tools, OriginOS 6 is anticipated to bring visual refinements such as smoother transitions, refreshed icons, redesigned UI components, and broader personalisation options throughout the system.