Monday, September 22, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo and iQOO may bring OriginOS to India with Android 16 update: Report

Vivo and iQOO may bring OriginOS to India with Android 16 update: Report

Reports suggest Vivo and iQOO could introduce OriginOS in India, gradually replacing FuntouchOS across their smartphone lineup

OriginOS 6 5 Vivo iQOO

OriginOS (Image: Vivo)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo and iQOO are reportedly gearing up to bring OriginOS in India to replace the FuntouchOS interface. As of now, companies like Vivo, and iQOO use OriginOS as an interface in Chinese variants of smartphones whereas their Indian counterparts run on FuntouchOS. However, according to a report by Gizbot, this is set to change soon.
 
Vivo is planning to release OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, in China next month, and soon this might be rolled out in India (starting with flagship models first and then gradually reaching entry-level smartphones). iQOO is reportedly expected to follow suit and also offer OriginOS 6 on its smartphones in India.
 
 
At present, Vivo and iQOO smartphones in China are running on OriginOS 5 which is based on Android 15. According to Gizbot, the upcoming Vivo X300 series smartphones, likely to launch next month in China, are expected to be the first to run on OriginOS 6 out of the box.
 
Neither Vivo nor iQOO has yet confirmed the expected release of OriginOS in India. Hence, it might be wise to take this information with a pinch of salt till any official confirmation comes.

Also Read

Tech Wrap September 15

Tech Wrap Sept 15: iOS 26 release, OPPO F31 series launch, Snapchat update

Vivo Y31 series

Vivo Y31 series smartphones with 6500mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Tech Wrap August 26

Tech Wrap Aug 26: Samsung Galaxy Ta S10 Lite, new Apple Store, Vivo T4 Pro

ASUS Vivobook AI PC

Asus launches AMD Ryzen 7 350-powered VivoBook S14 and VivoBook 14 AI PCs

Vivo T4 Pro 5G

Vivo T4 Pro 5G launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4: Know price, specs

Vivo’s OriginOS in India: What to expect

Although Vivo hasn’t formally showcased the Android 16-based OriginOS, the interface is expected to carry forward several features from earlier versions. These may include AI-driven functions such as the Blue Heart Little V Assistant, which lets users drag and drop images or files for quick processing, along with enhanced natural voice interactions through Jovi Voice.
 
The update is also expected to refine productivity features like Atomic Island, which delivers live activity updates and contextual suggestions based on copied text. An AI call assistant is said to be capable of translating conversations in real-time, generating call summaries, and even responding to calls on a user’s behalf — something still missing from FuntouchOS.
In addition to AI tools, OriginOS 6 is anticipated to bring visual refinements such as smoother transitions, refreshed icons, redesigned UI components, and broader personalisation options throughout the system.

More From This Section

Mac Mini M4

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Apple Mac mini M4 available at Rs 49,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung One UI 8.5 may bring iOS 26-like UI to Galaxy smartphones: Report

iPhone 16 Pro Max, Pixel 10, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Nothing Phone 3, Motorola Razr 60

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check deals on Apple, Google, Samsung, more

Apple, Apple store

Apple's foldable iPhone may feature Air-like ultra-thin design: Report

Smartphone available on Amazon Great Indian Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check deals on Samsung, OnePlus and more

Topics : Vivo iQOO Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon