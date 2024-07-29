Vivo V40 series with Zeiss optics launching on August 7: What to expect

Vivo has scheduled the India launch of Vivo V40 series smartphones for August 7. The Chinese smartphone brand is expected to launch two models in the V40 series with Zeiss optics anticipated in the top-end model, likely to be called the Vivo V40 Pro. The smartphones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.

The Vivo V40 Pro was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, according to consumer technology news platform 91mobiles. As for the baseline Vivo V40 model, it is anticipated to be identical to the model it launched in Europe recently. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The smartphones in the Vivo V40 series are anticipated to feature a 5,500mAh battery. The devices will feature a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 2,800 x 1260 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is anticipated to support 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The devices will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 with Adreno 720 GPU.

The European model of the Vivo V40 boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and the India model is expected to get the same treatment. Moreover, reportedly, the devices will have cushioning structures for enhanced durability.

Like the baseline model, the Pro model will boast the same battery and IP rating but will have some upgrades to justify the pro moniker. The device is anticipated to support 80W fast charging via USB Type-C. Talking about connectivity, it is also expected to arrive with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC.

The series is anticipated to launch in Ganges Blue, Lotus Purple, and Titanium Grey colour options in India with the Ganges Blue being the new addition to the colours offered.

Vivo V40: Expected specifications

Display: 6.78 inches, 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 50MP AF

Battery: 5500 mAh

OS: Android 14