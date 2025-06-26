Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo X Fold5 debuts with support for Apple ecosystem devices: Check details

Vivo X Fold5
Vivo X Fold5 (Image: Vivo)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:48 AM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched its next-generation book-style foldable, the Vivo X Fold5, in its home country. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the X Fold5 features an 8.03-inch main display and introduces several upgrades over its predecessor—including enhanced water and dust resistance, a sleeker design, and a surprising level of compatibility with Apple devices like the Apple Watch, AirPods, and even Macs.
 
While Vivo has not announced global availability yet, the foldable is expected to launch in more markets in the coming months.

Vivo X Fold5: Details

The Vivo X Fold5 runs on last year’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It features an 8.03-inch AMOLED inner display with a 2480x2200 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display is a 6.53-inch AMOLED panel with a 2748x1172 resolution in a 21.1:9 aspect ratio, also running at 120Hz.
 
Despite its slim profile—just 4.3mm when unfolded and 9.2mm when closed—the device houses a 6,000mAh battery, along with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging. On the back, Vivo has partnered with Zeiss to co-develop a triple camera system, which includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Both the inner and outer displays have a 20MP front-facing camera.
  The Vivo X Fold also comes with improved durability. It is rated IPX8 and IPX9 for water resistance and also IP5X for dust protection.

Vivo X Fold5: Compatibility with Apple Devices

In a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, Vivo claimed that the X Fold5 can support “flow of iPhone calls, messages and notifications.” Users will also be able to reverse charge an iPhone, and share files seamlessly with “one-touch” transfers.
 
Vivo also announced support for Apple Watch, enabling call answering, message notifications, and even syncing health data with the Vivo Health app. Additionally, the X Fold5 supports AirPods connectivity and can be used as an extended display for Macs.

Vivo X Fold 5: Specifications

  • Inner display: 8.03-inch AMOLED, 4:3.55 aspect ratio, 2480x2200 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Cover display: 6.53-inch AMOLED, 21.1:9 aspect ratio, 2748x1172 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 12GB / 16 GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP telephoto (3X) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 20MP (inner display) + 20MP (outer display)
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired, 40W wireless

