Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo Y200 Pro 5G smartphone launched in India at Rs 24,999: Specs, features

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G smartphone launched in India at Rs 24,999: Specs, features

Offered in Silk Green and Silk Black colours, the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G smartphone is now available for purchase with introductory offers on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and select retail stores

Vivo Y200 Pro
Vivo Y200 Pro
Ashmita Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched the Y200 Pro 5G smartphone in its Y-series portfolio in India. The Y200 Pro 5G smartphone is the slimmest smartphone with 3D curved display in the segment, Vivo said in a press note. Offered in Silk Green and Silk Black colours, the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G smartphone is now available for purchase with introductory offers on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and select retail stores.

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G: Introductory offers

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Customers purchasing the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G can avail an instant cashback of Rs 2,500 from SBI Card, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Federal Bank.

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G: Details

The Vivo Y200 Pro smartphone sports a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with FHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone weighs 172g and has a silk cloud texture design. Vivo said the smartphone has a 2.3mm narrow frame and an ultra-slim body. For imaging, the smartphone has a 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation. The camera system supports value-added features from Vivo such as Super Night mode for night photography, Wedding Style Portrait, Vlog Movie Creator mode, and Live photo.

The Vivo Y200 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage. The phone is powered by 5,000mAh battery, supported by 44W wired charging. The smartphone boots Android 14 operating system-based Vivo's FuntouchOS 14.

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Rear Camera: 64MP
Battery: 5000mah
Charging: 44W wired
OS: Android 14 based FunTouchOS 14
Weight: 172g

Also Read

Nothing Phone 2a review: This experience-focused phone sets high benchmarks

Vivo X100 Pro review: Sets new benchmark for imaging-focused smartphones

Vivo V30 series smartphones with Zeiss optics launched in India: Details

Vivo X100 series goes on sale with introductory offers: Know price, specs

Vivo X100 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9300 launched: Know price, specs

Microsoft prepares Windows as AI platform, powered by ARM chips: Details

Sony launches Bravia 2 series with Google TV in India: Know price, specs

HP rebrands consumer, commercial PC lines, introduces new logo for AI PCs

Tech competition: China wants AI academies to keep tech talent supply going

Microsoft debuts Copilot Plus PCs with Surface Pro, Laptop launch: Details

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :VivosmartphoneChinese smartphoneTechnology

First Published: May 21 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story