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WhatsApp adds multi-account support on iOS, adds more features: What's new

WhatsApp is rolling out updates, including dual accounts on iPhone, cross-platform chat transfer, smarter storage tools and new AI features for photo editing, along with writing assistance

New WhatsApp update brings AI writing help, dual accounts, and chat management tools.
New WhatsApp update brings AI writing help, dual accounts, and chat management tools. (Image: WhatsApp)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 10:49 AM IST
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WhatsApp is rolling out a batch of new features to make chats easier to manage and use. According to WhatsApp, the new update introduces tools to free up storage without deleting conversations and adds support for using two accounts on a single iPhone. With this update, users can now also transfer chats from iOS to Android and vice versa.
 
Besides, WhatsApp is expanding its AI capabilities, bringing features like photo editing and writing assistance within chats. These updates are currently rolling out and are expected to reach all users soon.

WhatsApp update: What’s coming

Storage management without losing chats
 
WhatsApp is introducing a feature that allows users to find and delete large files directly within a chat. This means users no longer need to clear entire conversations just to free up space. As chats grow over time, they can occupy significant storage due to photos, videos and other shared files, the company noted.
 
Additionally, users can now choose to remove only media files while keeping text messages intact. This makes it easier to declutter chats without losing important conversations.
 
Chat transfer across platforms
 
WhatsApp is expanding its chat transfer feature to support transferring chats between iOS and Android devices. Previously limited to transfers within the same platform, the update simplifies switching phones. It means that users can move their chat history, including photos and videos, without relying on third-party tools.
 
Two WhatsApp accounts on one iPhone
 
As per the blog, users can now log in to two WhatsApp accounts on an iPhone. The company said that it is supposed to make it easier to manage work and personal chats separately. To avoid confusion, the app will display the profile picture in the bottom tab, helping users identify which account they are currently using. This feature is already available on Android and is now coming to iPhones.
Smarter stickers and chat suggestions
 
WhatsApp is also improving how stickers are used in chats. The app will now suggest stickers based on emojis typed by the user, making it quicker to respond with more expressive visuals. WhatsApp mentioned that with a single tap, users can replace an emoji with a sticker that better matches what they want to express.
 
New AI tools for photos and messages
 
The app is introducing AI-powered features to enhance chats. Users can now edit photos directly within chats using Meta AI, including removing unwanted elements, changing backgrounds or applying styles. The company also noted that Meta AI features may not be available to all users. 
 
AI Writing Help
 
Another addition is Writing Help, which can suggest replies based on the conversation. WhatsApp said that these suggestions are generated while maintaining user privacy. These updates are being rolled out gradually and will become available to all users over time.
 
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Topics :WhatsApp updateWhatsApp usersLatest Technology News

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 10:43 AM IST

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