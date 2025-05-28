WhatsApp for iPad: How to download, sign-in process, and supported features

Meta’s instant messaging platform, WhatsApp , now has a dedicated app for Apple iPads. WhatsApp Messenger is officially available for download on iPads via the App Store, offering an interface optimised for the larger screen. The app supports iPadOS multitasking features and works with iPad-specific accessories such as the Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

However, it’s important to note that WhatsApp for iPad does not function as a standalone app. Instead, it works as a companion to WhatsApp on your smartphone.

WhatsApp for iPad: How to download and set up

To get started with WhatsApp on your iPad:

Open the App Store on your iPad and search for WhatsApp Messenger.

Tap Get to download and install the app.

Launch the app and tap Continue on the welcome screen.

A QR code will be displayed for linking your account.

On your smartphone, open WhatsApp and go to Settings (iPhone) or Menu (Android).

Tap Linked Devices > Link a Device.

Use your phone to scan the QR code displayed on your iPad.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete set-up.

Once the link is successful, your WhatsApp chats will sync across both devices.

WhatsApp for iPad: Supported features

WhatsApp for iPad supports all core messaging and calling features. This includes access to Communities, Channels, and audio or video calls. The app also supports group calls with up to 32 participants.

Just like WhatsApp on iOS, the iPadOS version has dedicated sections for:

Updates: access to Status and Channels.

Calls: start audio/video calls, join calls via link, and use a dialpad.

Communities: access joined communities or create a new one.

Chats: view and respond to individual and group messages.

Settings: edit your WhatsApp profile and preferences.

The iPad version features a layout similar to the desktop app, with recent chats on the left and active conversations on the right. Users can also access Meta AI directly from the Search bar at the top of the Chats section.

ALSO READ: Beware before you tap: WhatsApp image scam could drain your wallet Stage Manager support will only be available on select iPad models, including: iPad Pro with M4

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (5th generation)

iPad Air 11-inch (M2 and later)

iPad Air 13-inch (M2 and later) For multitasking, WhatsApp for iPad supports iPadOS features such as Split View, Slide Over, and Stage Manager. These options are available from the three-dot menu at the top of the app. Note that these options only appear if Split View Multitasking is enabled in the iPad’s Settings.

Additionally, the app supports accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil to improve productivity.