Sony 'Days of Play' sale: Check deals on PS5 and PS4 games and peripherals

Sony-owned PlayStation India has announced a limited-period “Days of Play” sale, during which select games and peripherals for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) will be available at discounted prices.

PlayStation “Days of Play” sale: Availability

The sale will begin on May 28 and run until June 11, or until stocks last.

PlayStation India has confirmed that the sale offer will be available through select retail partners including Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center and Vijay Sales.

PlayStation “Days of Play” sale: Offers on games

PlayStation 5

Spider-Man 2 — MRP: Rs 4,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999

Rise of the Ronin — MRP: Rs 4,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999

Gran Turismo 7 — MRP: Rs 4,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999

God of War Ragnarok — MRP: Rs 4,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999

The Last of Us Part I Remake — MRP: Rs 4,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut — MRP: Rs 4,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — MRP: Rs 4,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999

Returnal — MRP: Rs 4,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999

Demon’s Souls — MRP: Rs 4,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999

Until Dawn — MRP: Rs 3,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition — MRP: Rs 3,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — MRP: Rs 3,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999

Lego Horizon Adventures — MRP: Rs 3,999 | Sale: Rs 2,499

Sackboy: A Big Adventure — MRP: Rs 3,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999

The Last of Us Part II Remastered — MRP: Rs 2,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection — MRP: Rs 2,999 | Sale: Rs 1,499

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered — MRP: Rs 2,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999

Helldivers 2 — MRP: Rs 2,499 | Sale: Rs 1,999

PlayStation 4

Gran Turismo 7 — MRP: Rs 3,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999

God of War Ragnarok — MRP: Rs 3,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut — MRP: Rs 3,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — MRP: Rs 3,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999

Sackboy: A Big Adventure — MRP: Rs 3,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999

Horizon Forbidden West — MRP: Rs 2,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition — MRP: Rs 2,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999

The Last of Us Part II — MRP: Rs 2,499 | Sale: Rs 1,499

Days Gone — MRP: Rs 2,499 | Sale: Rs 1,499

Detroit: Become Human — MRP: Rs 2,499 | Sale: Rs 1,499

Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition — MRP: Rs 1,999 | Sale: Rs 1,499

Uncharted Collection HITS — MRP: Rs 1,499 | Sale: Rs 999

The Last of Us Remastered HITS — MRP: Rs 1,499 | Sale: Rs 999

God of War HITS — MRP: Rs 1,499 | Sale: Rs 999

God of War III Remastered HITS — MRP: Rs 1,499 | Sale: Rs 999

PlayStation peripherals