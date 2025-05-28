Sony 'Days of Play' sale: Check deals on PS5 and PS4 games and peripherals

Sony-owned PlayStation India has announced a limited-period “Days of Play” sale, during which select games and peripherals for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) will be available at discounted prices.
PlayStation “Days of Play” sale: Availability
The sale will begin on May 28 and run until June 11, or until stocks last.
PlayStation India has confirmed that the sale offer will be available through select retail partners including Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center and Vijay Sales.
PlayStation “Days of Play” sale: Offers on games
PlayStation 5
- Spider-Man 2 — MRP: Rs 4,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999
- Rise of the Ronin — MRP: Rs 4,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999
- Gran Turismo 7 — MRP: Rs 4,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999
- God of War Ragnarok — MRP: Rs 4,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999
- The Last of Us Part I Remake — MRP: Rs 4,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut — MRP: Rs 4,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — MRP: Rs 4,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999
- Returnal — MRP: Rs 4,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999
- Demon’s Souls — MRP: Rs 4,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999
- Until Dawn — MRP: Rs 3,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999
- Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition — MRP: Rs 3,999 | Sale: Rs 2,999
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — MRP: Rs 3,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999
- Lego Horizon Adventures — MRP: Rs 3,999 | Sale: Rs 2,499
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure — MRP: Rs 3,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered — MRP: Rs 2,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection — MRP: Rs 2,999 | Sale: Rs 1,499
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered — MRP: Rs 2,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999
- Helldivers 2 — MRP: Rs 2,499 | Sale: Rs 1,999
PlayStation 4
- Gran Turismo 7 — MRP: Rs 3,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999
- God of War Ragnarok — MRP: Rs 3,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut — MRP: Rs 3,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — MRP: Rs 3,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure — MRP: Rs 3,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999
- Horizon Forbidden West — MRP: Rs 2,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition — MRP: Rs 2,999 | Sale: Rs 1,999
- The Last of Us Part II — MRP: Rs 2,499 | Sale: Rs 1,499
- Days Gone — MRP: Rs 2,499 | Sale: Rs 1,499
- Detroit: Become Human — MRP: Rs 2,499 | Sale: Rs 1,499
- Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition — MRP: Rs 1,999 | Sale: Rs 1,499
- Uncharted Collection HITS — MRP: Rs 1,499 | Sale: Rs 999
- The Last of Us Remastered HITS — MRP: Rs 1,499 | Sale: Rs 999
- God of War HITS — MRP: Rs 1,499 | Sale: Rs 999
- God of War III Remastered HITS — MRP: Rs 1,499 | Sale: Rs 999
PlayStation peripherals
- PS VR2 (Standalone) — MRP: Rs 44,999 | Sale: Rs 39,999
- Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds — MRP: Rs 18,990 | Sale: Rs 15,990
- PS DualSense Edge Controller (White & Midnight Black) — MRP: Rs 18,990 | Sale: Rs 15,990
- PS5 DualSense Metallic Blue/Red/Silver Controllers — MRP: Rs 6,849 | Sale: Rs 4,849
- PS5 DualSense Chroma Collection Controller — MRP: Rs 6,849 | Sale: Rs 4,849
- PS5 DualSense White Controller — MRP: Rs 6,390 | Sale: Rs 4,390
- PS5 DualSense Black Controller — MRP: Rs 6,390 | Sale: Rs 4,390
- PS5 DualSense Ice Blue Controller — MRP: Rs 6,390 | Sale: Rs 4,390
- PS5 DualSense Grey Camo Controller — MRP: Rs 6,390 | Sale: Rs 4,390
- PS5 DualSense Cosmic Red Controller — MRP: Rs 6,390 | Sale: Rs 4,390