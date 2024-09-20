Business Standard
WhatsApp introduces advanced search by category to Channels: Know more

WhatsApp users can now browse seven categories to discover channels to follow. The update is being rolled out globally and will be available to all users in the coming days

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced an update to its Channels feature. WhatsApp launched Channels last year to enable sharing of text, photos, videos, and stickers with multiple people simultaneously. Voice messages and polls were added in January.

The latest update includes advanced search by category for Channels. Users can now browse seven categories to discover channels to follow: People, Organizations, Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment, Businesses, and News & Information. This update is being rolled out globally and will be available to all users in the coming days. Additionally, WhatsApp has increased the maximum number of administrators for a Channel to 16. 
To use the feature, go to the “Updates” tab and select "Explore" to view all categories and relevant channels in the directory.

WhatsApp recently announced new features to personalise and enhance the sticker experience on its platform. The instant messaging app is introducing searchable GIPHY stickers, a Custom Sticker Maker, and additional options. WhatsApp users can now access stickers from GIPHY directly within the app or create their own.

Moreover, WhatsApp is working on features to improve visibility and access to fresh status updates. The update tracker WABetainfo discovered this feature in the WhatsApp beta version 2.24.19.4 for Android, available on the Google Play Store. This feature enables users to open status updates directly from the viewer list.
WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce a new feature focused on enhancing user privacy. The upcoming update may include passkey authentication for account verification, logins, and chat backup encryption. Passkeys will use biometric data, such as facial recognition and fingerprints, as an alternative to traditional passwords.

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

