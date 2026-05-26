WhatsApp is bringing document sharing support to Meta AI: What it means

WhatsApp is continuing to expand the role of Meta AI inside the messaging platform. After recently introducing a dedicated Meta AI tab in WhatsApp’s navigation bar, the company is now reportedly testing a feature that allows users to share documents with Meta AI for analysis.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is currently available to a limited number of beta testers, but it signals Meta’s broader push to expand the capabilities of its AI assistant and compete with rivals such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Gemini

Changes to Meta AI on WhatsApp

Meta recently started redesigning how users access Meta AI within WhatsApp. Instead of relying on a floating shortcut inside the Chats tab, WhatsApp is now introducing a dedicated navigation tab for AI-powered features.

The new tab acts as a centralised hub for Meta AI interactions. Users can communicate with the chatbot using text or voice, generate images, and revisit previous AI conversations from a single interface. WhatsApp is also adding suggested prompts and shortcuts to help users discover different ways to interact with the assistant. READ: Samsung users report dark mode glitch in Google apps post One UI 8.5 update The change highlights Meta’s intention to make AI a more prominent part of the WhatsApp experience rather than a secondary add-on feature. Another major limitation of Meta AI has been its restricted interaction methods. While users could already communicate with the chatbot through text, voice notes, images, videos, and even voice calls, the platform lacked some capabilities that competing AI assistants already offered.

This often pushed users towards alternatives like ChatGPT or Gemini, especially when they needed features such as document uploads and deeper content analysis. With the latest beta update, WhatsApp appears to be addressing that gap by enabling document sharing directly within chats with Meta AI. How document sharing with Meta AI works The new feature allows users to upload documents directly to Meta AI for analysis, summaries, explanations, or assistance. There are two main ways users can share documents with the chatbot: Through the attachment sheet inside a Meta AI chat by selecting the “Documents” option.

By sharing a document directly from other apps, including file manager or document explorer apps. READ: Apple's gen AI website points to Siri overhaul ahead of WWDC 2026: Report Once uploaded, Meta AI can access the full document instead of relying on screenshots or partial images. This could significantly improve the chatbot’s ability to understand context and provide more accurate responses.