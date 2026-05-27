WhatsApp is letting users hide phone numbers with usernames: How to setup
WhatsApp has started rolling out usernames that could let users connect without sharing phone numbers, offering a more private way to chat with unknown contacts and groupsSweta Kumari New Delhi
WhatsApp is preparing to roll out usernames for Android and iOS users, with early access now reportedly reaching a limited set of users, according to a report by Mashable India. The feature was previously spotted in beta testing and is designed to allow users to connect without sharing their phone numbers. Instead, users will be able to create unique handles, similar to platforms like Telegram and Instagram, and use them for discovery and communication.
Once enabled, interactions initiated through usernames will only display the selected handle, keeping the linked mobile number hidden. The feature is also expected to be optional, allowing users to continue using phone numbers as the primary mode of identification if they prefer.
WhatsApp usernames: How will it work
Users will be able to create a username directly through the Settings section of the app on both Android and iPhone devices.
To set up a username, users will need to:
- Open WhatsApp Settings
- Go to their profile section
- Select the Username option once available
- Choose a unique handle for the account
- Save the username after WhatsApp verifies availability
The platform will automatically check whether a username is valid and already in use before allowing users to confirm it.
Requirements for username reservation
WhatsApp
is also introducing several restrictions to avoid impersonation and confusion. As reported earlier in coverage of the WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.17.10.70 update, users must follow specific guidelines to reserve a username.
- Usernames cannot start with “www.” to prevent confusion with websites
- Must include at least one letter; usernames made only of numbers or symbols are not allowed
- Allowed characters: lowercase letters (a–z), numbers (0–9), periods (.), and underscores (_)
- Each username must be unique and cannot duplicate names from contacts or other users
- Letters-only usernames are permitted
- Usernames cannot end with domains like “.com” or “.net”
- Cannot start or end with a period, and no consecutive periods are allowed
- Length requirement: 3 to 30 characters (subject to change in future updates)
Each account will support only one username at a time, although users will be able to change it later without affecting existing chats or account activity.
According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is also working on a system to verify username ownership through Meta’s Accounts Center. The feature would require users to link their accounts through Accounts Center, which allows management of connected Meta platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp in one place.
Once ownership is verified, users may be able to use the same username across platforms. However, if a username has already been claimed on Facebook or Instagram, it cannot be used on WhatsApp, even if it appears available there.
Privacy
The feature is designed to give users more control over their privacy. Instead of sharing personal phone numbers, users will be able to share usernames while chatting with unfamiliar contacts. This could be useful for marketplace conversations, community group chats, business interactions, and temporary conversations with strangers.
When a conversation is initiated through a username, only the selected handle will be visible to the other person.