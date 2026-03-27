WhatsApp now lets you transfer chats between Android and iOS: How-to guide

WhatsApp has expanded its chat transfer feature, allowing users to move chats between Android and iOS when switching devices. Earlier, chat transfers were mostly limited to the same platform, but the latest update now supports cross-platform transfers as well. With this change, users can switch phones without losing their chats, including photos and videos and without relying on third-party apps. Here’s a step-by-step guide to transferring WhatsApp chats between Android and iPhone.

WhatsApp’s Chat transfer across platforms

WhatsApp said that it handles the chat transfer process directly, so messages remain end-to-end encrypted throughout the transfer.

If you're switching your WhatsApp chat, you can transfer the following:

Account information

Individual chats

Group chats

Communities

WhatsApp Channels updates

Chat history

Call history

Media and settings Cannot be transferred following: Display name

Status updates

Media received over WhatsApp Channels. iPhone to Android chat transfer WhatsApp has shared a list of requirements that need to be met before starting the transfer process. These include: You need an Android device running Android 10 or above

You require the same phone number on both the old and new devices

The latest WhatsApp version needs to be installed from the Google Play Store

The latest WhatsApp version should be installed on an iPhone from the App Store

A stable Wi-Fi connection

Do not delete WhatsApp data from your old iPhone until the transfer is complete Follow these steps to move your chats from an iPhone to an Android device:

On your iPhone, open WhatsApp and go to Chats

Go to Transfer chat history, then Transfer to Android

When the chats are prepared, tap Continue

If prompted, tap Allow to enable access to the camera

Keep your iPhone unlocked during the transfer

On your Android device, open WhatsApp and verify your account with the same phone number

When prompted, tap Allow to connect the devices (a QR code will appear)

Use your iPhone camera to scan the QR code

Tap Join to connect to the Wi-Fi network and start the transfer

Once the transfer is complete, tap Next on your Android device to view your chats and start using WhatsApp ALSO READ: Apple's 'iPhone 20' in 2027 may feature cutout-free, quad-curved display

Android to iPhone chat transfer WhatsApp has shared a list of requirements that need to be met before starting the transfer process. These include: You need Android OS Lollipop, SDK 21 or above, or Android 5 or above installed on your Android device.

You should have iOS 15.5 or above installed on your iPhone.

The Move to iOS app is installed on your Android phone. (Note: Using other data migration apps is not supported and can cause migration issues.)

The latest WhatsApp iOS version available on the App Store, and the latest WhatsApp Android version available on the Google Play Store.

You need to use the same phone number as your old phone on your new device.

Your iPhone must be factory new or reset to factory settings to pair with the Move to iOS app and move data from your Android phone.

Both of your devices must be connected to a power source.

Both of your devices need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network, or you will need to connect your Android device to your iPhone’s hotspot. Follow these steps to move your chats from an Android device to an iPhone:

Open the Move to iOS app on your Android phone and follow the on-screen instructions.

A code will be displayed on your iPhone. When prompted, enter the code on your Android phone.

Tap Continue and follow the on-screen instructions.

Select WhatsApp on the Transfer Data screen.

Tap Start on your Android phone, and wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export. You’ll be signed out of your Android phone once the data is prepared.

Tap Next to return to the Move to iOS app.

Tap Continue to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone and wait for Move to iOS to confirm the transfer is complete.

You need to install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store.

Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device.

Tap Start when prompted, and allow the process to complete.

Finish activating your new device, and your chat will be moved ALSO READ: Xiaomi 17 review: Leica camera and battery shine, software holds back