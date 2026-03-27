Apple's 'iPhone 20' in 2027 may feature cutout-free, quad-curved display

Apple will mark the iPhone’s 20th anniversary in 2027, and the company is expected to pay tribute to the original iPhone by launching a completely redesigned model, which is said to take the device closer to Apple’s long-standing vision of an all-glass iPhone. The 20th anniversary model will likely feature a quad-curved, cutout-free display with an under-display camera and sensors. This model is expected to be called the “iPhone 20,” as Apple may skip the iPhone 19 moniker, just like it did with the iPhone 9.

Apple’s iPhone 20: What to expect

According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple is continuing to explore a major design shift for the anticipated “iPhone 20,” including the possibility of a fully cutout-free display. While earlier reports indicated challenges in moving components like the front camera and Face ID under the screen, a recent report from the publication points to ongoing development in that direction, though the current stage of progress remains unclear.

The report also highlights that Apple is testing a quad-curved display, which would wrap around all four edges to create a near bezel-free, all-screen appearance. This approach could also align with previous rumours about Apple replacing physical buttons with haptic controls. Even if a fully cutout-free display is not achieved, the quad-curved design alone could mark a significant visual change for the anniversary iPhone, indicating a broader shift in Apple’s design direction.

Details around the device remain limited, but the model is widely expected to feature advanced display technology that could place both the front camera and Face ID sensors under the screen. A separate report by 9To5Mac last year also pointed to an Apple patent suggesting progress in under-display camera systems designed to support Face ID.

The patent reportedly described a display structure where certain subpixels are selectively removed to allow more light to pass through to sensors beneath the panel. This is particularly relevant for infrared-based Face ID, which has previously faced challenges due to limited IR light transmission in under-display implementations."