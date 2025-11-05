After iOS, OpenAI's Sora app arrives on Android in select regions: Details

After launching for iOS in September, OpenAI has now launched the Sora app for the Android platform in select regions. In a post on X, the official handle of Sora announced its availability for Android users in seven regions, namely - Canada, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, US, and Vietnam. The company has not yet disclosed any plans for the application’s launch in India.

For the uninitiated, the Sora app is powered by OpenAI’s latest video-and-audio generation model, Sora 2, which, according to the company, has been designed to improve realism, physics consistency, and controllability in AI-generated media.

What is Sora app The Sora app works in a way that’s somewhat similar to Meta AI’s Vibes feature, which also lets users generate, remix, and browse AI-made video and audio clips. However, Sora’s feed functions more like TikTok or Instagram Reels, with a stronger focus on showing content from people you actually know — such as friends and contacts. While both platforms promote AI-generated creativity, Meta’s Vibes leans more toward showcasing videos made by larger creator communities rather than personal circles. Here are the key features of the Sora app: Lets users create new videos from text prompts, remix existing clips, and explore a personalised feed showcasing content from friends and creators.

Includes a Cameos feature that allows users to insert themselves or friends into AI-generated scenes using a one-time video and audio recording to capture likeness and voice. Users retain full control, with the option to revoke access or delete any videos featuring their image.

Offers well-being and safety controls, such as daily limits for teen users, parental controls through ChatGPT, and moderation systems to manage inappropriate content.

According to OpenAI, the Sora app's feed is designed to inspire creativity, prioritising engaging content from creators and friends to encourage new ideas.