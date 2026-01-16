WhatsApp explores 'Status' privacy shortcut: What is it, how it works, more

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that lets users check the privacy settings of their status updates within the Status interface. According to a report by WABetaInfo, users can see who their status was shared with and whether it can be reshared, without having to rely on settings memory, or deleting the update. The update focuses on adding more visibility and clarity around status privacy, especially for users who frequently change their audience settings before posting. The feature has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.2.9, which is currently available to beta testers.

How the Status privacy check works

According to the report, the new option appears inside the viewer's menu of a status update that was shared within the last 24 hours. When users open the menu from this screen, they may see a new “Audience” option. Tapping on it opens a summary page that clearly shows the privacy settings used for that specific status update.

At the top of this section, WhatsApp displays who the status was shared with. If it were visible to all saved contacts, the label reads “My Contacts.” If the update was shared with limitations, users will see options such as “My Contacts Except” or “Only share with.” In cases where restrictions were applied, WhatsApp also shows exactly which contacts were excluded or included in the selected list. ALSO READ: Realme may soon launch smartphone with 10,000 mAh battery in India: Report ALSO READ: Apple may launch MacBook Pro M5 Pro and Max, entry-level MacBook on Jan 28 The report added that the feature may be useful for users who frequently change their status privacy settings. Many people share different updates with different groups, for example, family, close friends, or work contacts. Until now, WhatsApp has not offered a clear way to check the audience of a status after it was posted. Once the update went live, users had to rely on their memory to recall which privacy option they had selected. If there was any doubt, especially after switching between different audiences, the only safe option was often to delete the status and share it again.