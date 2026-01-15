Realme may soon launch smartphone with 10,000 mAh battery in India: Report

Realme is set to introduce the P4 Power smartphone in India. The company has released a teaser on the microsite Flipkart, revealing a longer battery life and display details. According to a report by GizmoChina, the P4 Power is expected to pack a 10,000 mAh battery. The Realme P4 Power is likely to be the same device carrying the model number RMX5107, which previously appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database.

Realme’s head of product marketing, Francis Wong, has confirmed via an X post that the smartphone with longer battery life will be part of the existing P4 lineup, but has not categorically specified the battery capacity.

Realme P4 Power: What to expect

According to the company, the Realme P4 Power will come with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution and weigh 218 grams. The smartphone is claimed to offer 1.5 days of usage on a single charge. The smartphone will support 27W reverse charging and bypass charging. The company promises three years of software updates and four years of security patches.

The smartphone is claimed to deliver over 31 days of standby time on a single charge. Even when the battery drops to just 3 percent, the device is said to provide close to two hours of usage. Realme has also mentioned delivering a consistent gaming performance, stable frame rates and efficient thermal control, even when the battery level falls to around 10 percent, suggesting minimal overheating.

According to the report, the smartphone will likely feature a quad-curved AMOLED display. It will likely come with 12GB of RAM, 14GB of virtual RAM, coupled with 256GB of built-in storage. The smartphone may come in orange and blue colour options. As for availability, the Realme P4 Power is expected to launch by the end of this month.