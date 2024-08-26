Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

WhatsApp tests augmented reality video call effects, filters on iPhone app

The features are accessible to some beta testers on the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, they will be available widely in the upcoming weeks

Representative Image
Representative Image
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 12:39 PM IST
Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is planning to introduce augmented reality (AR) capabilities for video calling. According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetainfo, AR features for call effects and filters have been spotted in the iOS 24.17.10.74 update, which is available on TestFlight.

The report from WABetainfo notes: “It appears that WhatsApp now intends to offer iOS users the same opportunity to explore new augmented reality features as it already does for the Android version.”

WhatsApp is adding a range of new features to enhance the platform’s usability. These include dynamic facial filters that can be used during video calls to customise and enhance the user's appearance. A background editing tool will allow users to blur their surroundings or replace them with pre-set backgrounds. Additionally, a low-light mode toggle will improve visibility in poor lighting conditions, enabling users to communicate effectively even without natural light. There will also be a touch-up mode tool to smoothen the user’s appearance during video calls.

Customised settings for video calls will be saved by WhatsApp, eliminating the need for users to reconfigure their preferences for each call. These features are currently accessible to some beta testers on the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS via TestFlight and will be rolled out widely in the coming weeks.

In related news, Meta has updated its WhatsApp Business messaging policy to allow companies in regulated sectors to send promotional messages to users in India through the WhatsApp Business platform.

WhatsApp is also set to release a new feature to enhance user privacy. The "Username and PIN" feature will enable users to replace their phone numbers with usernames. This new option will offer three privacy settings: "Username," "Phone number," and "Username with PIN," according to WABetainfo.
First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

