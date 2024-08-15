Business Standard
WhatsApp gets GIPHY's sticker collection, custom sticker maker, and more

WhatsApp gets GIPHY's sticker collection, custom sticker maker, and more

Custom Sticker Maker tool on Android lets users create and edit their own stickers. Users can also ask Meta AI to generate a sticker from scratch which can be shared with others

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced that it is adding new ways to personalise and enjoy stickers on its platform. The instant messaging app is rolling out new sticker features, including searchable GIPHY stickers, a Custom Sticker Maker, and more. Here are the details:

New and searchable GIPHY stickers
With the latest update, WhatsApp users can now access stickers from GIPHY directly within the app or create their own. WhatsApp has partnered with GIPHY to include searchable stickers, allowing users to find and send stickers without leaving the app. To access this new feature, simply tap on the sticker icon and search by typing or using an emoji.

Custom Sticker Maker

The Custom Sticker Maker tool is now available on Android, enabling users to easily create, edit, and share their own stickers. Newly created stickers will be saved in the sticker tray for easy access. This tool, already available to iOS users, allows for the use of editing tools like crop, text, and draw to turn photos into personalised stickers or customise existing ones.

Sticker Organization

WhatsApp has also introduced a new feature called Sticker Organization, which allows users to preview sticker packs in the sticker tray, located below the downloaded stickers. The sticker tray can be customised by tapping and holding a sticker to remove it or move it to the top for easier access.

Meta AI Stickers

Users can now find suitable stickers by using Meta AI to generate stickers from scratch, which can then be shared with others. The AI Sticker creation feature is currently available on iPhone and Android in the US WhatsApp also mentioned that Android users can test creating AI stickers in Spanish and Bahasa Indonesia.

Topics : whatsapp WhatsApp features WhatsApp update WhatsApp in India Android

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

