WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature to enhance user protection by blocking messages from unknown contacts. Called “Block messages from unknown accounts”, the feature is expected to block messages from contacts not saved in the users’ phone.

WhatsApp update tracker, WABetaInfo, discovered the feature and noted that not all messages from unknown accounts will be blocked—only those exceeding a certain threshold. The feature was reportedly spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.17.24.

Once activated, the feature will block messages from unknown accounts that cross a specific threshold. While WhatsApp already provides automated tools to detect malicious activity and spam to help users protect themselves against unsolicited messages, this feature offers more proactive measures for safeguarding. It aims to provide additional protection against scamming, phishing, and other potentially risky content that could compromise users' privacy or negatively affect their devices.