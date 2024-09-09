Meta to allow messages from 3rd-party apps on WhatsApp, Messenger: Details

Meta has announced plans for integrating third-party chats into WhatsApp and Messenger. As a digital gatekeeper under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), Meta must ensure that WhatsApp and Messenger are interoperable with third-party apps such as iMessage, Telegram, Google Messages, Signal, and others. The DMA was implemented earlier this year. Meta’s efforts to introduce third-party chats in WhatsApp have been ongoing for some time.

The upcoming update for users in the European Union will allow them to choose whether to consolidate Messenger and WhatsApp messages into the same inbox or keep them separate.

Meta is also working on new notifications in Messenger and WhatsApp that will inform users when they have the option to connect chats from supported third-party apps. According to Meta, users will be notified each time a third-party messaging app becomes available.

“We have also designed a simple onboarding flow where users can learn more about third-party chats and activate the feature. Options will include choosing which third-party apps they want to receive messages from and how they would like to manage their inbox,” Meta said in its blog.

Simple onboarding flow for users

Next year, Meta will introduce the ability to form groups with individuals from third-party chats. Additionally, Meta plans to support third-party video and voice calls by 2027. The company also aims to offer rich messaging features such as reactions, direct replies, typing indicators, and read receipts.

However, there are challenges to address. Companies wishing to integrate with WhatsApp and Messenger will be required to use the Signal Protocol to ensure message privacy. Third-party apps will need to sign an agreement, and Meta has stated that it will make the Signal Protocol available to partners upon request.