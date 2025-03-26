Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft prepares for major Windows 11 update with new platform changes

Microsoft prepares for major Windows 11 update with new platform changes

These early tests are said to lay the foundation for version 25H2, which might roll out by the end of 2025

Microsoft Windows 11

Microsoft Windows 11

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has confirmed that soon it will start testing a fresh set of behind-the-scenes platform updates for Windows 11 through new builds in the 26200 range, now available to Insiders (early testers community) in the Dev Channel. These early tests are believed to be laying the foundation for version 25H2, which is expected to roll out later this year.
 
According to a report by Windows Central, Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon X2 chip will require specific platform changes that, until now, were only present in the Windows Canary Channel. Microsoft is now bringing these changes to the Dev Channel, a move that should enable devices powered by the Snapdragon X2 to run Germanium-based versions of Windows 11 more smoothly.
 
 
Germanium, the current underlying platform for Windows 11 version 24H2, appears set to continue as the foundation for version 25H2 as well. While Microsoft hasn’t officially confirmed this, the decision to backport key development features to Germanium suggests that both versions may share the same platform release.

Also Read

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft leads carbon removal purchases, but overall demand remains low

Xbox platforms

New Xbox interface could let users access games from Steam: Details here

Microsoft Xbox controller

Windows 11 to enable typing and system navigation via Xbox controller

artificial intelligence machine learning

Nvidia, Musk's xAI to join Microsoft, BlackRock, MGX to develop AI infra

Wiz

Google parent Alphabet in talks to buy cyber firm Wiz for $33 billion

Microsoft is also expected to backport a range of improvements to Germanium that will enhance performance, strengthen security, fix bugs, and improve overall user experience. Sharing the same platform between 24H2 and 25H2 would allow Microsoft to deliver updates and bug fixes more efficiently, and make future upgrades faster and less complex for users.
 
Microsoft has been working to reduce fragmentation across Windows platform versions. At present, there are three platform releases in active use: Vibranium (used in Windows 10), Nickel (used in Windows 11 version 23H2), and Germanium (used in version 24H2). With support for Windows 10 set to end in October, this may be Microsoft’s opportunity to move more users onto a single, unified platform — likely Germanium, unless a new platform like Selenium is introduced for client systems.
 
While Windows 11 version 25H2 hasn’t been officially announced yet, it’s expected to arrive in the second half of 2025. With support for both Windows 11 version 23H2 and Windows 10 version 22H2 ending later this year, this could be a key moment for Microsoft to streamline its platform and transition more users to a consistent and modern Windows experience.

More From This Section

DJ with Apple Music category page (screenshot)

Soon, Apple Music will let DJs create mixes within the app: Check details

PremiumGoogle

Will Google's $32bn Wiz buy help it gain ground in cloud services?

Gemini app on Android

Google releases Gemini 2.5 model with focus on reasoning, code capabilities

Sony PlayStation 5, PS5, Sony PS5, PlayStation 5

Sony rolls out updates for PS5 and PS4: Check new features and enhancements

Nothing OS 3

Phone 3a series gets new AI features with Nothing OS 3.1: Check what's new

Topics : Microsoft Microsoft Window Microsoft OS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR Pitch ReportCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis PUBG Mobile 3.7 Update Release DateIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon