OnePlus 13r launching on January 7 with bigger battery, new design: Details

OnePlus 13r launching on January 7 with bigger battery, new design: Details

OnePlus has confirmed that the upcoming 13r will feature a flat-style display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on both the front and back panels

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

In the run-up to the launch of the OnePlus 13 series on January 7, 2025, Chinese electronics brand OnePlus has unveiled key specifications of its more affordable flagship, the OnePlus 13r. The OnePlus 13r will debut alongside the top-tier OnePlus 13 and a new variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds at the Winter Launch Event.
 
OnePlus 13r: What to expect
 
The OnePlus 13r will feature a design akin to the flagship OnePlus 13 model, with a flat aluminium frame and a circular camera module on the back. It will sport a flat-style display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on both the front and back panels. The company stated that the OnePlus 13r will measure 8mm in thickness and feature a finish inspired by star trails. Additionally, the smartphone will be available in two nature-inspired colours: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail.
 
While the company has not disclosed the processor powering the OnePlus 13r, it has assured flagship-level performance. The device will house a 6,000mAh battery and feature a “versatile” triple-camera setup on the back.

OnePlus 13r: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1264x2780 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
  • Operating system: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15
  • Durability: IP68 + IP69
OnePlus Winter Launch Event: Details
 
The “Winter Launch Event” will take place on January 7, 2025, starting at 9 PM IST. The event will likely be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 13 series smartphones and a new variant of the flagship OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds.
  • OnePlus 13: The OnePlus 13 was introduced in China in October and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The global variant is expected to mirror the Chinese model, with minor specification tweaks. OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will be offered in three colour options: Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean. The Midnight Ocean variant will feature a micro-fibre vegan leather back, while the Arctic Dawn variant will sport a surface-based glass coating.
  • OnePlus Buds Pro 3: The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will debut in a new Sapphire Blue variant, designed to complement the OnePlus 13 Midnight Ocean model. Additionally, the earbuds will feature an AI Translation function when paired with the OnePlus 13 series smartphones.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

