X introduces Grok AI-powered 'Custom Timelines' for personalised feeds

X has announced a new feature called Custom Timelines, which allows users to pin specific topics directly to their home feed. The feature uses Grok, X’s AI chatbot, to curate posts based on selected interests. According to the company, the feature gives users more control over what they see on the platform by focusing on topics they care about. It is currently rolling out in early access to Premium subscribers on iOS, with Android support expected soon. The update marks a shift in how content is organised on X, moving towards more personalised and topic-based feeds rather than a single mixed timeline.

What are Custom Timelines? Custom Timelines let users choose and pin topics to their home tab, making it easier to follow specific interests. The company stated that the feature supports more than 75 topics, allowing users to explore niche areas such as sports, technology or entertainment in a more focused way. Instead of scrolling through a general feed, users can switch to a timeline dedicated to a single topic. This means posts shown in that timeline will be filtered and prioritised based on the selected interest. ALSO READ: Apple fixes iOS bug that retained notifications from deleted apps: Details Nikita Bier, head of product at X, said, “This was a huge undertaking across many months, so we're excited for you to take it for a spin.” The company describes the feature as the result of several months of development.

How it works The feature is powered by Grok, which analyses posts across the platform and combines that with X’s recommendation system. According to the company, this helps create a personalised timeline tailored to each user’s activity and preferences. The system is expected to work better for topics that users already interact with, as it can use past behaviour to refine recommendations further. This approach is similar to how algorithm-based feeds work, but with more user control over the subject. Rollout and availability For now, Custom Timelines are available only to Premium subscribers on iOS. X has said that support for Android users will be added soon. Custom Timelines is expected to expand to more users over time as X gathers feedback and refines the feature.