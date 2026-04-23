Threads brings Live Chats for real-time group discussions: How it works

Meta has introduced a new feature in Thrreads called Live Chats to make conversations on the platform immediate and interactive. The feature allows users to join public group discussions during major events as they happen, instead of reacting after everything is over. According to the company, this is designed to bring people together around shared moments like sports matches, music releases and other trending topics, while they are still unfolding. With Live Chats, Threads is trying to shift more towards real-time engagement and community-driven conversations on its platform.

Live Chats on Threads: Details

Live Chats are public, real-time group conversations built around ongoing events. Unlike regular group chats, these are designed to feel more dynamic and interactive. Users can see when a chat is live through a red ring around the host’s profile.

The feature includes tools such as live polls, countdowns, typing indicators and even live game scores. These additions are meant to keep conversations active and in sync with what’s happening in real time.

Threads is starting the rollout of Live Chats with the NBAThreads Community during the Playoffs. The company has noted that several known personalities, including Malika Andrews, Rachel Nichols, Trysta Krick, David Rushing and Lexis Mickens, will host chats during live games. This initial rollout appears to be a testing phase, with more communities expected to get access in the coming months.

How users can join and interact

Users can find Live Chats at the top of the NBAThreads Community feed or through links shared on their main Threads feed. Once inside, they can send messages, share photos, videos and links, and react using emojis. If a chat reaches its participant limit, users can still watch the conversation, react and vote in polls. Even after a chat ends, it remains publicly accessible.

Who can host Live Chats?

ALSO READ: Asus Zenbook Duo 2026 hands-on impressions: Two screens, massive potential At launch, only selected creators and Community Champions can host Live Chats. They can schedule a session by selecting the option within their community, setting a time and inviting participants. These chats can also be shared on Threads and Instagram Stories to attract more users.

What’s next

Threads said that more features are on the way, including co-hosting options, play-by-play updates, lock screen widgets and the ability to share chat messages on feeds. The company plans to expand Live Chats gradually, using early feedback to improve the experience before a wider rollout.