iQOO 15 Ultra may launch soon with gaming-focused hardware: What to expect

iQOO 15 Ultra may launch soon with gaming-focused hardware: What to expect

iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO 15 Ultra will launch in China ahead of its Spring event in February, with the smartphone expected to focus on gaming features

iQOO 15 review

iQOO 15

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Jan 05 2026 | 3:37 PM IST

After the release of the iQOO 15, the Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has confirmed that an Ultra variant will be launched soon. The smartphone maker, in a post on Weibo, said that the iQOO 15 Ultra will launch in its home country before the commencement of the Spring event, which is scheduled to begin on February 17. Notably, an announcement regarding the global launch of the iQOO 15 Ultra has not been made yet.

iQOO 15 Ultra: What to expect

According to a report by GizmoChina, the iQOO 15 Ultra is being developed with a niche audience in mind, particularly gamers, content creators, and esports-focused users. The device is expected to include hardware gaming features such as shoulder trigger buttons and an in-built active cooling fan system to optimise thermals during extended sessions.
 
 
The phone is said to share much of its hardware with the standard iQOO 15. This could include a 6.85-inch flat LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded under the screen. However, as per a report by Gadgets 360, the display may support up to a 165Hz refresh rate, which is also seen on the OnePlus 15.

Powering the device could be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with a 7,000mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. For photography, the iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, each using a 50MP sensor, reported GizmoChina. It may run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and is also likely to carry IP68/IP69 certification for dust and water resistance. Further details about the smartphone may surface as the launch date nears.

iQOO 15 Ultra: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.85-inch, 2K LTPO AMOLED display, 144Hz/165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • OS: Android 16-based OriginOS 6
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless
  • Durability: IP68/69
 

iQOO Chinese smartphones

Jan 05 2026 | 3:37 PM IST

