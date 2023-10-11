Home / Technology / Tech Reviews / CMF by Nothing Power 65W GaN review: Go-to charger that's compact, powerful

CMF by Nothing Power 65W GaN review: Go-to charger that's compact, powerful

The CMF Power 65W GaN lets you fast-charge multiple devices simultaneously. It is compatible with most fast charging protocols and delivers consistent performance

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
CMF by Nothing Power 65W GaN

Oct 11 2023
London-based consumer technology start-up Nothing has recently introduced its sub-brand CMF through the launch of three accessories, including the Power 65W GaN charger. This charger differs from traditional ones as it incorporates gallium and nitrogen materials in its internals instead of silicon, enabling it to deliver a higher power output (65W) while maintaining a compact form factor.

The CMF Power 65W GaN charger possesses a similar physical size to a conventional silicon-based charger but is noticeably lighter. This two-pin adapter is well-suited for Indian sockets but requires an additional universal connector to be used in other countries. Furthermore, its broad design may not be compatible with power strips and extenders, as these typically offer limited spacing between sockets. While it is possible to use it with power strips and extenders, it renders adjacent sockets unusable, particularly when the sockets are arranged in-line with limited spacing between them.

The CMF Power 65W GaN charger is a versatile charging solution in its own right. It boasts two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. To establish itself as a go-to charger, Nothing has ensured compatibility with most fast charging protocols, including PD3.0, QC4.0+/3.0/2.0, SCP, FCP, PPS, AFC, Samsung 9V2A, DCP, and Apple 2.4A. Additionally, the adapter is designed to work with MFI-certified cables. Completing the package is support for a wide voltage range of 100-240V, making it suitable for use across the globe.

Moving beyond specifications, the CMF Power 65W GaN charger impresses with its robust power output and efficient heat management. It swiftly charges connected devices while maintaining optimal thermal performance. It is worth noting, however, that the charger does not come bundled with a charging cable, and users must purchase a separate cable rated for 65W charging. In this review, I tested the CMF Power 65W GaN charger with both a 100W cable from Daily Objects (DO) and a 65W cable from Belkin. The DO cable caused the charger to heat up and restricted fast charging for some devices, despite its 100W power delivery rating. On the other hand, the Belkin 65W-rated cable worked flawlessly, delivering the maximum supported charging speed.

Speaking of charging capabilities, the CMF Power 65W GaN charger supports up to 65W power output on the USB-C ports and up to 36W on the USB-A port. The peak 65W output is achievable when only one USB-C port is in use. If both USB-C ports are simultaneously used, USB-C1 delivers 45W, and USB-C2 delivers 20W, resulting in a combined output of 65W. Here is a breakdown of other power output scenarios:

  • USB-A + USB-C1: 18W + 45W
  • USB-A + USB-C2: 7.5W + 7.5W
  • USB-A + USB-C2 + USB-C1: 7.5W + 7.5W + 45W
  • USB-C1 + USB-C2: 45W + 20W
  • USB-C1: 65W
  • USB-C2: 65W
  • USB-A: 36W
Verdict

The CMF Power 65W GaN charger is a compact, portable, and high-powered charging adapter that allows for simultaneous fast charging of multiple devices. It boasts compatibility with a wide range of fast charging protocols and delivers consistent performance. However, it is crucial to pair it with the appropriate cable to achieve optimal results. Priced at Rs 2,999, the CMF Power 65W GaN charger is an excellent choice for those in need of a multi-port charging adapter with fast charging capabilities and compatibility with most fast charging protocols.

