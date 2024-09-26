GoPro Hero 13 Black hands-on: HB-series lenses, magnetic mount lead charge

GoPro has launched the Hero 13 Black, an upgrade to its popular action camera line. Alongside, it has also launched a new model, the Hero, aimed at entry-level users. However, the spotlight remains on the Hero 13 Black, which seeks to serve both beginners and professionals alike. It introduces several new features, most notably a swappable lens system, a first for both GoPro and the action camera segment at large.

At first glance, the Hero 13 Black closely resembles its predecessor, the Hero 12 Black, but there are some subtle yet important design changes. The most notable among these is the new magnetic latch mounting system. GoPro's traditional finger-based mounting system, while secure, was cumbersome to use. The addition of the magnetic latch should make the mounting process simpler and more efficient.

GoPro HB-series lenses

The most notable new feature of the GoPro Hero 13 Black is its support for swappable HB-series lenses. This is a first for GoPro and brings a level of versatility to action cameras that was previously unavailable. These lenses, sold separately, offer a variety of options, including:

A macro lens with variable focus for close-up shots

An ultra-wide-angle lens for an expanded point-of-view

An anamorphic lens for cinematography-quality capture (coming in 2025)

ND filters for dynamic motion blur

These lenses will allow users to customise the GoPro for different shooting conditions, making the Hero 13 Black suitable for a wide range of scenarios from extreme sports to professional filmmaking.

Moreover, GoPro has introduced an auto-detection feature for these lenses, allowing the camera to automatically adjust settings based on the lens type in use. This auto-detect function simplifies the process for users, ensuring optimal capture settings without the need for manual intervention.

Battery

In a notable departure from previous models, the Hero 13 Black features a different battery connector, which means that older GoPro batteries are incompatible with this model. However, GoPro compensates for this by equipping the Hero 13 Black with a new 1900mAh Endure battery. According to GoPro, this battery is more resilient in extreme weather conditions and provides an extended capture time compared to its predecessors. Though its claims are promising, I will reserve my view on the battery life and improvements, if any, for the in-depth review.

Connectivity

Connectivity also sees an upgrade with the Hero 13 Black, as it now supports Wi-Fi 6 for faster media offloading to connected devices. This improvement is especially beneficial for users who rely on quick transfers of high-resolution footage to their smartphones. Furthermore, GPS functionality, which was removed in the Hero 12 Black, makes a welcome return, allowing users to track and overlay location data on their footage.

However, some limitations remain for users in India, as GoPro does not offer its subscription service in the country. This means the cloud-based auto-highlight feature, a useful function for generating quick edits, is unavailable to Indian users. Despite this, the improved Wi-Fi speeds and other connectivity features remain valuable additions.

First impressions

The GoPro Hero 13 Black brings several notable upgrades, from the HB-series lenses to the improved mounting system and connectivity features. These changes may seem small but could have a big impact on user experience. It is shaping up to be a first-of-its-kind action camera. A full review with in-depth testing will follow soon.

GoPro Hero 13 Black: Pricing