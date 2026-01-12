I moved from flat capture to 360 with GoPro Max 2: Here's what I learned

GoPro launched last September. If you have followed the category, you may already be familiar with the device through specifications, early impressions, or video explainers. My use of action cameras has long revolved around flat capture. Wide-angle footage, stabilised movement, and predictable framing have defined how I record video. That changed when I stepped into 360-degree capture with the GoPro Max 2, whichlaunched last September. If you have followed the category, you may already be familiar with the device through specifications, early impressions, or video explainers.

Rather than repeating that information, this experience is framed from the perspective of a first-time 360 camera user. The shift was driven by curiosity, but it gradually revealed practical advantages that are not available with conventional flat video capture.

It is important to clarify that the GoPro Max 2 is not a replacement for GoPro’s action camera line-up. The Hero series, with the Hero 13 Black as the latest model, continues to serve a different purpose. The Max 2 exists alongside it, offering an alternative approach to capturing scenes rather than improving on the action camera formula. Getting started Despite being a different category of camera, the initial setup of the GoPro Max 2 felt familiar. The process mirrors other GoPro devices. You insert a microSD card, place the battery, power on the device, and follow on-screen instructions to pair it with a smartphone using the Quik companion app.

The Quik app plays a central role in the Max 2 experience. Beyond pairing, it acts as the primary interface for accessing features, previewing footage, and beginning the editing process. This continuity reduces the learning curve for existing GoPro users, even though the capture format itself is fundamentally different. What 360 capture means The GoPro Max 2 uses a dual-lens system, with each lens capable of capturing spherical 4K video. The camera stitches these feeds internally to produce a single 8K 360-degree video file. On paper, this may sound complex, but in practice, the camera defaults to 360 capture, shielding the user from the technical aspects during recording.

ALSO READ: GoPro Hero 13 Black review: A game-changer for content creators, but However, the idea that a 360 camera can be mounted or held in any orientation and still produce usable footage is misplaced. While the camera records everything around it, successful results require a clear understanding of what you want the final output to look like. Point-of-view planning becomes more important than framing. Knowing where the subject is, how far it should be from the camera, and how the footage will later be reframed are considerations that must be made before pressing the record button. Learning Point-of-View In my case, it took several days of testing different mounting positions and perspectives before the results started to improve. Although reframing allows flexibility after capture, it does not replace thoughtful placement of the camera.

The advantage of 360 capture is that the entire scene is recorded, but deciding how much of that scene to use, from which angle, and at what distance becomes part of the creative process. These decisions are not intuitive at first and require practice. This learning curve is one of the defining characteristics of stepping up from flat capture to 360 video. Built-in modes that ease the transition To its credit, the GoPro Max 2 includes built-in modes that allow users to focus on either the subject in front of the camera or the person holding it. These modes provide a controlled starting point for those new to 360 capture.

Using these modes helps in understanding point-of-view requirements without being overwhelmed by full spherical capture. Importantly, even when recording in these flat-facing modes, the camera still records the entire 360 scene. This means reframing remains possible during post-production. ALSO READ: I reviewed SanDisk Creator Phone SSD and here's what worked and what didn't For first-time users, starting with these modes can reduce frustration and speed up the learning process. Editing is central to the experience The true value of 360 capture becomes evident during editing. Through the Quik app, users can convert spherical footage into flat, cinematic videos. Features such as reframing, auto object tracking, and keyframing allow users to guide the viewer’s perspective after the footage has been recorded.

A similar workflow is available on desktop through GoPro Player, which supports both macOS and Windows. This offers more screen space and control, but the core approach remains the same. It is clear that 360 capture shifts creative control from the moment of recording to the post-production stage. This can be empowering, but it also increases dependence on software. Limitations that become apparent over time While the GoPro Max 2 competes with other leading 360 cameras, several limitations became apparent during extended use. Large file sizes are unavoidable due to the nature of 8K 360-degree video, making storage management and transfer times a consideration.

The Quik app and GoPro Player are accessible for beginners, but they lack the depth required for professional-grade editing. Before importing footage into traditional non-linear editing software, users must first perform reframing and adjustments within GoPro’s ecosystem, adding extra steps to the workflow. Stitching inconsistencies are visible in certain scenarios, and there are no manual stitching controls available within GoPro’s apps. Low-light performance remains limited, affecting footage captured indoors or at night. Support for 10-bit colour and Log profiles is missing, restricting colour grading flexibility. These constraints do not invalidate the camera’s purpose, but they define the boundaries within which it operates.

Verdict The GoPro Max 2 offer genuine creative advantages over flat capture. It allows scenes to be captured once and shaped later, enabling perspectives that are not possible with traditional action cameras. At the same time, it demands a shift in mindset, patience during learning, and a willingness to engage deeply with post-production tools. For newcomers, the Max 2 is approachable but not effortless. It rewards experimentation and planning rather than spontaneous shooting. The camera delivers on the promise of expanded creative control, but it also makes clear that 360 capture is not a shortcut, it is a different discipline altogether.