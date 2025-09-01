I moved from TV to Lumio Arc projectors at home: Here is what happened next

Living with just a bedroom TV

I had a television in the bedroom, a space I barely used except for sleep and relaxation. As a result, my TV screen time was limited, except when testing devices that required a television such as streaming sticks, sound systems, or gaming consoles. On the other hand, my phone and tablet usage had increased significantly. I realised that moving a screen into the living room could balance things, but I was reluctant to relocate the existing TV.

Why I started looking at projectors

I started exploring the idea of a second television, but consistently delayed purchasing one. The lack of portability in big-screen TVs was a concern because my wife frequently changes the living room arrangement. At this point, I was invited by Circuit House Technologies, a Bengaluru-based startup founded by former Xiaomi executives, to a closed-group unveiling of the Lumio Arc projector series. On paper, the Arc 5 and Arc 7 seemed to address my requirements within a budget starting at ₹19,999.

First steps with the Lumio Arc projectors The Arc 5 and Arc 7 projectors immediately appealed to me for their portability and versatility. They offered big-screen projection, good sound, app access, connectivity options, and the ability to create multiple user profiles – a feature I found useful to separate my content preferences from those of guests and family. ALSO READ: Lumio launches Arc 5 and Arc 7 home projectors with Google TV: Price, specs Setting them up was straightforward using the Google Home app, available on Android and iOS, requiring only a Google account sign-in. With Google TV at the core, both projectors provided a familiar interface, wide app support, and customised recommendations.

What changed for me Using the projectors revealed both advantages and limitations. Positives: Portable design fit my living room needs.

Seamless setup and profile support.

Big-screen projection up to 100 inches in fullHD resolution.

Decent audio for casual use, with eARC, Dolby Atmos passthrough, and Bluetooth speaker mode. Challenges: Weight made them unsuitable for regular tripods; required sturdier support.

Brightness was modest: 400 ANSI lumens on Arc 7 and 200 on Arc 5 – making them less effective in a well-lit room.

Image contrast was suboptimal, though HDR10 helped in supported content.

Picture quality was initially underwhelming compared to a 4K QLED TV but became acceptable after adaptation. I also experimented with the Amazon Fire TV Cube to enable always-on HDR. This improved contrast, more noticeably on the Arc 7, though brightness remained a limitation.

ALSO READ: Epson launches EpiqVision Mini laser projectors in India from Rs 99,999 In terms of audio, the Arc 7 sounded fuller than the Arc 5, but for everyday use, both projectors delivered sufficient sound. Pairing with an external Bluetooth speaker further improved the experience without lag. What I’d tell anyone starting out If you are considering a projector for a living room setup, be prepared for adjustments. A dark environment, a smooth wall or dedicated screen, and a sturdy tripod are essential to maximise the experience. What I learnt from the switch Using the Arc 5 and Arc 7 highlighted that projectors can work well in living rooms if certain conditions are met. For my use, the Arc 5 makes more sense since it is more affordable and covers the essentials. The Arc 7 is a stronger performer, but its higher price is not justified by the relatively small difference in brightness.