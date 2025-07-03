Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vivo sets X Fold5 and X200 FE India launch for July 14: Know specs and more

Vivo will launch the X Fold 5 foldable and X200 FE in India on July 14, featuring a camera system co-engineered by Zeiss

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced the India launch of two new smartphones—Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE—set for July 14. The new devices include the company’s latest book-style foldable and the first “FE” model in its flagship X-series. Both phones feature camera systems co-engineered with German optics brand Zeiss.
 
Ahead of the launch, Vivo has officially confirmed several key specifications of both smartphones, including details about the chipsets, battery capacities, and camera configurations.

Vivo X Fold 5: What to expect

Vivo has confirmed that the X Fold 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, offering up to 30 per cent better performance and 25 per cent improved power efficiency compared to the previous model. It will pack a 6,000mAh battery and support 80W wired charging along with 40W wireless charging via compatible chargers. 
 

  Design-wise, the foldable will feature a slim build—9.2mm when folded and 4.3mm when unfolded—and weighs 217g. It will be available in a Titanium Grey colour option. Vivo also confirmed that the phone will include a new “Kinematic Hinge” mechanism, internally tested for up to 6,00,000 folds, and a Shortcut Button for quick access to essential tools.
 
In terms of optics, the X Fold 5 will sport a triple 50MP camera system, co-developed with Zeiss. This includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.
 
On the software side, the X Fold 5 will get support for the company’s proprietary Origin Workbench platform, which allows users to run up to five active tasks simultaneously. It will also include Vivo’s AI Productivity Suite and tools such as AI Image Expander, AI Magic Move, AI Erase, and AI Reflection Erase for enhanced image editing. 

Expected specifications:

  • Inner display: 8.03-inch AMOLED, 4:3.55 aspect ratio, 2480x2200 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Cover display: 6.53-inch AMOLED, 21.1:9 aspect ratio, 2748x1172 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 12GB / 16 GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP telephoto (3X) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 20MP (inner display) + 20MP (outer display)
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired, 40W wireless

Vivo X200 FE: What to expect

The Vivo X200 FE will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and feature UFS 3.1 storage. Vivo claims the phone will pack a 6,500mAh battery, capable of up to 25.44 hours of YouTube playback, and provide three hours of video playback with just a 10-minute charge.
 
It will feature a 6.31-inch AMOLED display, with a side profile of 7.99mm, and come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.
  On the back, the X200 FE will carry a triple-camera set-up, including a 50MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto, and 8MP ultra-wide lens. Like other X200 series models, its cameras are co-engineered with Zeiss, enabling Zeiss Multifocal Portrait mode and bokeh effects such as Zeiss Distagon, Zeiss Biotar, and Zeiss B-Speed.

Expected specifications: 

  • Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
  • RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 512GB UFS 3.1 
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (main) + 50MP (telephoto) + 8MP (ultra-wide)
  • Front Camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6,500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired charging
  • Operating System: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)

