Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review: Cost-effective gateway to premium experience

Samsung has recently refreshed its fan-edition smartphone line-up with the introduction of the Galaxy S23 FE. This smartphone is a blend of design and features drawn from the 2023 flagship Galaxy S23 series. Priced at Rs 59,999, the Galaxy S23 FE appears to offer an affordable gateway to the premium Galaxy experience. Let us delve deeper into details to know if it does:

Design

The Galaxy S23 FE draws design inspiration from the Galaxy A54 5G, which bears a resemblance, though not identical, to the premium flagship models within the Galaxy S23 series. Unlike the Galaxy A54 5G, the Galaxy S23 FE boasts a premium glass-metal construction. The glass on both the front and back sides is flat and seamlessly integrated within the rounded aluminium frame. However, the back glass is glossy and susceptible to fingerprints and smudges. On the front, the phone exhibits thick display bezels similar to the Galaxy A54 5G. In contrast to its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 FE, the 2023 model in the fan edition is both thicker (at 8.2mm) and heavier (209g).



Also Read: HMD Global launches Nokia G42's 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may not match the fit and finish of its elder siblings, but it does not come across as cheap. In favour of the smartphone, its overall build is robust, featuring refined contours and a smooth finish. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE boasts an IP68 rating, offering resistance against water and dust, a feature missing from most of its peers.

Display and Audio

The Galaxy S23 FE sports a familiar 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display of 120Hz refresh rate. It is bright, vivid, and smooth. Nevertheless, the display differs from its predecessor as it does not extend to the phone's edges. Notably, there are substantial display bezels at the top and sides, and a thicker one at the chin area.

Nonetheless, the display maintains good brightness and remains legible under bright outdoor conditions. By default, it delivers vibrant colours, but users have the option to switch to a natural colour profile via the phone's display settings. Regarding screen responsiveness, the refresh rate is adaptive, ensuring some level of smoothness across apps and user interface. In everyday use, the display performs smoothly and adequately.

The stereo speakers complement the display well, delivering loud and clear audio. These speakers are enhanced by Dolby Atmos, providing a broad soundstage experience, particularly valuable for multimedia content. For a similar audio experience in games, there is a dedicated option to enable Dolby Atmos specifically for gaming. All in all, the speakers offer a commendable audio experience.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE boasts a triple-camera system on the back, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree field of view, and an 8MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone features a 10MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.



Also Read: Samsung announces festive season offers on Galaxy A-series phones: Details

In terms experience, the Galaxy S23 FE represents a significant upgrade over the predecessor. It boasts a versatile rear camera system, covering focal lengths ranging from 13mm (ultra-wide-angle) to 76mm (3x zoom). Samsung has included its premium Nightography feature for improved low-light performance, making a noticeable difference to the overall photography experience.

Both the primary and ultra-wide-angle sensors perform well under various lighting conditions. The telephoto lens excels in portrait and daytime shots, but struggles in low-light settings due to its narrow aperture. Speaking of portraits, the Galaxy S23 FE excels in producing rich bokeh while maintaining sharp subject contours. Importantly, portrait mode is not exclusive to the telephoto lens; you can use the primary sensor to capture portraits. Through the same sensor, you can achieve a 2x zoom for portraits, resulting in good portrait output even in low-light scenarios, where the telephoto lens has limitations.

In the video department, the Galaxy S23 FE can record videos in up to 8K resolution at 24 frames per second, although this resolution is restricted to the primary sensor. You can record 4K resolution videos at 30fps from all three rear sensors. The front camera is capable of 4K recording at 60fps. In terms of performance, the video recording experience is smooth and on par with other smartphones in its price range.

As for the front camera, it represents a solid improvement over its predecessor. It captures shots with natural colour tones, a feat that many of its peers struggle to achieve. Portraits from the front camera are praiseworthy, but they do not match the quality visible on the portraits taken from the rear cameras in terms of subject-background separation.

Performance

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is powered by the Samsung Exynos 2200 system-on-chip, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. This combination delivers a balanced blend of performance and power efficiency. Whether you are engaged in daily tasks or more demanding activities, the Galaxy S23 FE handles them with ease. It is worth noting that the smartphone may heat up after prolonged use and may require periodic breaks to maintain optimal performance. This aspect does not significantly impede the everyday user experience but can be somewhat detrimental to intensive mobile gaming.



Also Read: Samsung SSD T9 with USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface launched: Know price, specs

Battery and Charging

Equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, the Galaxy S23 FE comfortably lasts through a day of normal usage. The screen-on time averages around five hours, which is moderate. The phone supports 25W fast charging, although it includes only the charging cable, with the compatible charging adaptor available as a separate accessory. Notably, the phone supports wireless and reverse wireless charging, providing an advantage over other smartphones in the segment.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 59,999 onwards, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is an all-round smartphone and serves as an affordable entry point into the premium Galaxy experience. If you are already part of the Samsung ecosystem and seek an affordable smartphone equipped with premium Galaxy features, the Galaxy S23 FE is a clear choice. However, for those outside the ecosystem, alternatives such as the OnePlus 11 5G offer superior experiences in various aspects while being more cost-effective.