close
Sensex (0.60%)
66473.05 + 393.69
Nifty (0.62%)
19811.35 + 121.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5934.20 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
40486.25 + 200.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44516.90 + 156.75
Heatmap

Samsung announces festive season offers on Galaxy A-series phones: Details

Samsung is offering instant cashback of up to Rs 3,500 in addition to cashback of up Rs 2,000 on select bank cards. Besides, customers can avail up to 14 months equated monthly instalment

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 3:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a run-up to festival season, Samsung on October 11 announced deals and offers on the Galaxy A-series in India. The company is offering instant cashback of up to Rs 3,500 in addition to cashback of up Rs 2,000 on select bank cards. Besides, customers can avail up to 14 months equated monthly instalment. These offers are on top of discounted pricing, which is available across Galaxy A-series models including the recently launched Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A54 smartphones. Details below:
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Launched at Rs 18,499, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is offered at a discounted price of Rs 14499. The Galaxy A14 5G sports a 6.6-inch FullHD+ display of o 90Hz refresh rate. A 5nm chipset and a 5000mAh battery power it. The Galaxy A14 5G sports a triple-camera set up on the back, featuring a 50MP main sensor.
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
Launched at Rs 28,990, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage is available at a discounted price of Rs 18,999. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch FullHD+ display of 120Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and a 5000mAh battery power it. The Galaxy A23 5G smartphone sports a quad-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP main sensor.
Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy F54
The premium Galaxy A34 and A54 5G smartphones are available at Rs 25,999 and Rs 33,499, a significant discount on their launch price of Rs 35,499 and Rs 41,999 respectively. Both the smartphones boast IP67 rating for resistance against water and dust, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Galaxy A54 sports a 50MP OIS primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the Galaxy A34 features a 48MP OIS main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Both smartphones sport a super AMOLED display of up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Samsung launches Galaxy A14 smartphone in India: Price, specs, and more

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Feature-packed smartphone in midrange segment

Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India on April 17: Details

Adobe unveils three AI-based Firefly models and new Creative Cloud features

Sony refreshes PlayStation 5 gaming console with sleek design, more storage

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Day 4: Sofas and home theatres to buy

Addictive, lures kids to destructive social media habits: Utah sues TikTok

Google's Pichai decried bad 'optics' of search engine deal with Apple

Topics : Samsung Samsung India Samsung Galaxy Samsung Mobiles

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDirect Tax CollectionsLatest News LiveNavratri IRCTC Tour PackageTriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon