Sennheiser HDB 630 review: IEM-like audio with ease of wireless headphones

I have used in-ear monitors (IEMs), and it is hard to ignore the studio-grade audio quality, sound separation, and overall versatility they offer. So when Sennheiser introduced the HDB 630, promising a similar level of flexibility along with high-resolution wireless playback, it naturally caught my attention.

After using the Sennheiser HDB 630 headphones for close to three weeks, I can now break down what the experience has been like for anyone looking for studio-quality sound in a wireless form factor, and whether these headphones truly justify Sennheiser’s “wireless audiophile” label.

What you get in the box

HDB 630 headphones

BTD 700 Bluetooth USB C dongle

A USB C to USB A adapter

1.20m USB C – USB-C cable

1.20 m audio cable with 3.5 mm plug

In-flight adapter

Carrying case

Sennheiser HDB 630 box contents How it looks and feels The first thing you notice about the HDB 630 is how understated it looks. There’s nothing flashy or experimental here. The design language is familiar to its Momentum series, with oval earcups, a clean matte finish, and subtle metallic accents that add just enough contrast without drawing attention to themselves. If you’re expecting something that looks overtly “audiophile” or aggressively premium, this isn’t it. And that feels intentional. Build quality is solid throughout. The earcups and headband are well put together, with no creaks or loose parts, and the overall construction inspires confidence for daily use. Despite looking slightly bulky at first glance, the headphones are lighter than expected once you put them on. Weight distribution is handled well, and there’s no awkward pressure concentrated at the top of the head.

ALSO READ: This Kingston SSD is ultra-portable, cable-free, and iPhone LOG compatible Comfort is one of the HDB 630’s stronger points. The clamping force strikes a good balance: firm enough to create a proper seal, but not so tight that it becomes fatiguing after a couple of hours. The ear pads are soft, with enough depth to prevent your ears from pressing against the drivers. I was able to wear them for long stretches during work without feeling the need to take frequent breaks, which isn’t always the case with heavier wireless headphones. Passive isolation is also better than expected. Even before turning on noise cancellation, the earcups do a decent job of cutting out ambient sounds simply through their fit and padding.

How it connects Bluetooth and codecs The HDB 630 uses Bluetooth 5.2 and supports a range of codecs, including Qualcomm aptX Adaptive and aptX HD. In everyday use, connection stability is solid. Pairing is straightforward, reconnection is quick, and I didn’t run into random dropouts or stuttering during regular use. One limitation worth noting is the lack of multipoint support in mixed scenarios. You can’t, for example, stay connected to one device over Bluetooth while simultaneously using another via the included USB-C dongle. The BTD 700 dongle Sennheiser bundles a small USB-C dongle with the HDB 630, and this turns out to be a key part of the experience. Plugging it into a compatible phone, tablet, or laptop enables a higher-quality wireless connection that can stream lossless audio over aptX Lossless codec.

In practical terms, this means you don’t have to worry too much about what codecs your source device supports. The dongle acts as a bridge, ensuring a more consistent, higher-quality signal path. It’s small enough to leave plugged into a laptop without getting in the way, and once set up, it fades into the background. That said, using the dongle does lock you into a single-device workflow. Wired connectivity For wired listening, the HDB 630 supports both USB-C audio and a standard 3.5mm connection. Even in wired mode, the headphones still rely on battery power, which is something to keep in mind if you plan on using them extensively this way.

App support and controls The Sennheiser Smart Control app ties everything together. It’s clean, stable, and packed with options without feeling overwhelming. You get battery status, noise cancellation controls, and a surprisingly deep set of sound-customisation tools. The parametric EQ stands out here, offering far more control than the basic sliders most wireless headphones provide. There’s also a crossfeed option for those who want a more speaker-like presentation, though it’s something you’ll either appreciate or ignore depending on your listening habits. Touch controls are handled via the right earcup. Gestures for volume, playback, and noise control work reliably once you get used to them, though there is a slight delay between input and action. Thankfully, accidental touches are rare, and you can disable touch controls entirely through the app if needed.

How it sounds Audio quality The HDB 630’s sound signature leans towards balance and clarity rather than excitement. This is not a bass-heavy or exaggerated tuning, and that’s immediately apparent. Low frequencies are present and well defined, but they don’t dominate the mix. Instead, bass feels controlled and measured, adding weight where needed without bleeding into the mids. Midrange performance is where the HDB 630 really stands out. Vocals and instruments sit clearly in the mix, with one of the best separation i have heard in wireless headphones. High frequencies are clean and well extended without becoming sharp or fatiguing. There’s enough brightness to give recordings air and openness, but the treble remains controlled even at higher volumes. Long listening sessions never felt tiring, which speaks to how carefully the top end has been tuned.

ALSO READ: CMF Headphone Pro review: Peppy colours, Hi-Res audio, and lasting battery Using the included USB-C dongle noticeably improves spatial presentation. The soundstage feels wider and deeper, with better instrument placement and separation. It’s not subtle, but it’s also not something that jumps out in a showy way. Instead, it quietly enhances clarity and dimensionality, making the overall presentation feel more natural and composed. Noise cancellation and features Active noise cancellation on the HDB 630 is effective, though not class-leading. It does a good job of reducing low-frequency noise like traffic or engine hum, and it takes the edge off general background chatter. Combined with the already strong passive isolation, it’s enough to create a focused listening environment in most situations.

Transparency mode works reliably, letting in external sound when needed without overly colouring it. It’s functional rather than impressive, which is consistent with the overall approach of these headphones. Call quality is solid, with voices coming through clearly on both ends. Wear detection and smart pause features work as expected and can be toggled on or off depending on preference. Should you buy it The Sennheiser HDB 630 is not trying to be everything to everyone. It doesn’t chase aggressive noise cancellation figures or bass-heavy tuning, and it doesn’t rely on flashy design to justify its price. Instead, it focuses on sound quality, comfort, and a flexible connectivity setup that quietly improves the wireless listening experience.

At Rs 54,990, the headphones are on the expensive side of the price spectrum. However, if your priority is clean, detailed sound with a natural presentation, paired with long-term comfort and excellent battery life, the HDB 630 makes a strong case for itself. The included USB-C dongle adds meaningful value, especially if you care about getting the best possible wireless audio quality without fuss. Noise cancellation is good rather than exceptional, and some connectivity limitations may frustrate power users who constantly switch between devices. But taken as a whole, the HDB 630 feels like a mature, well-judged product that rewards careful listening rather than quick impressions.