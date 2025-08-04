Monday, August 04, 2025 | 11:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BGMI releases August 4 redeem codes: How to win 'Cobalt Storm Backpack'

BGMI releases August 4 redeem codes: How to win 'Cobalt Storm Backpack'

A new set of BGMI redeem codes released on August 4 gives players an opportunity to win the Cobalt Storm Backpack. As per Krafton India, each of these redeem codes can only be used by 10 players

BGMI new redeem codes

BGMI

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Krafton India has released the ninth set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), raising the total number of available codes to 450. Each round features 50 unique codes that allow players to unlock various in-game rewards, including character outfits, weapon cosmetics, and enhancement items. Notably, one of today’s codes grants access to the Cobalt Storm Backpack.
 
Players can claim their rewards through BGMI’s official redemption portal. All codes will stay active until September 12, 2025. Krafton has also warned that any codes entered via unofficial sites will be considered invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 4:

  • DQZBZMCFBK8NQHVD
  • DQZCZJUNAGVV59C8
  • DQZDZS4DNSMA8EX6
  • DQZEZTEBSRSCC38R
  • DQZFZ3ASP5JAWE9W
  • DQZGZQ6D68QG37GG
  • DQZHZQFFNCMWGHNE
  • DQZIZNJPTEHA6DTM
  • DQZJZE4GM3FCVAXH
  • DQZKZBAFCU6U9TER
  • DQZLZ7K44NV6WR4R
  • DQZMZVMASDEC5884
  • DQZNZFMS6CDSGN84
  • DQZOZRAQQF8GJRSF
  • DQZPZ3FAJQJ37JMU
  • DQZQZ856ADFNDDJA
  • DQZRZX86F4U8CHFU
  • DQZVZMNA563RTPM6
  • DQZTZ3KWJJWE5JAC
  • DQZUZVNSE7MMKDSU
  • DQZBAZB7V6UNQ5QH
  • DQZBBZ3KFAFG5HBV
  • DQZBCZ9SSW33JSS4
  • DQZBDZSN4Q4RUG3G
  • DQZBEZTAK3XG4JGD
  • DQZBFZXA446396FA
  • DQZBGZQRREDAN8H9
  • DQZBHZVVH9VDDCCE
  • DQZBIZXRWJN7AFM6
  • DQZBJZUV48XHTUMG
  • DQZBKZ8KMDDQ4UKS
  • DQZBLZM6649D33XS
  • DQZBMZHAXS4KP8J7
  • DQZBNZU5VBQRKTEG
  • DQZBOZGQWQNKTREG
  • DQZBPZ8W5PWNX5FH
  • DQZBQZXGJVEDJ686
  • DQZBRZKPBDQ3BFKU
  • DQZBVZUDFJA39AK9
  • DQZBTZ7FJ4A9DHMF
  • DQZBUZ3JU6TQC8R4
  • DQZCAZ9N4SXKB7RF
  • DQZCBZVAKWTGTT8G
  • DQZCCZ5RMWCB5VCK
  • DQZCDZX4KBBQPR3Q
  • DQZCEZKV9C3F8XK8
  • DQZCFZKGWW9XST6E
  • DQZCGZ4QM5DHXJQ3
  • DQZCHZC645AVA3F5
  • DQZCIZE45R4RHQN8
 

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

