Sony WF-C710N earbuds with ANC, AI calling launched: Check price, details

Sony has launched its new WF-C710N wireless earbuds in India. The new earbuds feature the company’s noise cancellation technology along with AI-powered enhancements for improved calling performance. The WF-C710N is available in multiple colour options, including a new Glass Blue variant with a translucent finish.
Sony WF-C710N: Price, availability and offers
- Price: Rs 8,990
- Colours: Glass Blue, Pink, Black and White
The Sony WF-C710N earbuds are now available for purchase via Sony retail stores (Sony Centre and Sony Exclusive), the ShopatSC website, as well as select ecommerce platforms and retail outlets.
As part of an introductory offer, customers can avail a cashback of Rs 1,000 on purchases made until July 31.
Sony WF-C710N: Details
Sony says the WF-C710N earbuds come equipped with dual microphones that detect surrounding noise, enabling improved noise cancellation over its predecessor. The earbuds also feature an Ambient Sound mode, which captures external audio to create a more natural listening experience. Through the Sony Headphones Connect app, users can adjust ambient sound in twenty levels or enable Voice Passthrough mode to have conversations without removing the earbuds.
For calling, the WF-C710N uses Precise Voice Pickup technology, developed with AI machine learning trained on over 500 million voice samples. This technology optimally manages internal and external microphones to suppress ambient noise and enhance voice clarity during calls.
In terms of battery life, Sony claims the WF-C710N offers up to forty hours of playback with the charging case when fully charged. Additionally, a quick five-minute charge can deliver up to sixty minutes of playtime.
Other key features include Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Attention mode, multipoint connectivity, and DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) support for upscaling compressed audio files.