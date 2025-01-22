22 states sue to stop Trump's order blocking birthright citizenship

Attorneys general from 22 states on Tuesday sued to block President Donald Trump's move to end a century-old immigration practice known as birthright citizenship guaranteeing that US-born children are citizens regardless of their parents' status.

Trump's roughly 700-word executive order, issued late Monday, amounts to a fulfilment of something he's talked about during the presidential campaign.

But whether it succeeds is far from certain amid what is likely to be a lengthy legal battle over the president's immigration policies and a constitutional right to citizenship.

The Democratic attorneys general and immigrant rights advocates say the question of birthright citizenship is settled law and that while presidents have broad authority, they are not kings.

"The president cannot, with a stroke of a pen, write the 14th Amendment out of existence, period," New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin said.

The White House said it's ready to face the states in court and called the lawsuits "nothing more than an extension of the Left's resistance".

Also Read

"Radical Leftists can either choose to swim against the tide and reject the overwhelming will of the people, or they can get on board and work with President Trump," White House deputy press secretary Harrison Fields said.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, a US citizen by birthright and the nation's first Chinese American elected attorney general, said the lawsuit was personal for him.

"The 14th Amendment says what it means, and it means what it says -- if you are born on American soil, you are an American. Period. Full stop," he said.

"There is no legitimate legal debate on this question. But the fact that Trump is dead wrong will not prevent him from inflicting serious harm right now on American families like my own." What is birthright citizenship? At issue in these cases is the right to citizenship granted to anyone born in the US, regardless of their parents' immigration status. People in the United States on a tourist or other visa or in the country illegally can become the parents of a citizen if their child is born here.

It's enshrined in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, supporters say. But Trump and allies dispute the reading of the amendment and say there need to be tougher standards on becoming a citizen.

The US is among about 30 countries where birthright citizenship -- the principle of jus soli or "right of the soil" -- is applied.

Most other countries confer citizenship based on whether at least one parent -- jus sanguinis, or "right of blood" -- is a citizen, or have a modified form of birthright citizenship that may restrict automatic citizenship to children of parents who are on their territory legally.

What does Trump's order say? Trump's order questions that the 14th Amendment extends citizenship automatically to anyone born in the United States.

Ratified in 1868 in in the aftermath of the Civil War, the 14th Amendment says: "All persons born or naturalised in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside." Trump's order asserts that the children of non-citizens are not subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.

It excludes the following people from automatic citizenship: those whose mothers were not legally in the United States and whose fathers were not US citizens or lawful permanent residents, and people whose mothers were in the country legally but on a temporary basis and whose fathers were not citizens or legal permanent residents.

It goes on to bar federal agencies from recognising the citizenship of people in those categories. It takes effect 30 days from Tuesday, on February 19.

It's not clear whether the order would retroactively affect birthright citizens. It says that federal agencies "shall" not issue citizenship documents to the people it excludes or accept other documents from states or local governments.