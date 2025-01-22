Sanctions on Russia likely if Putin doesn't come for negotiation: Trump

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The war should have never started. If you had a competent President, which you didn't, the war wouldn't have happened. The war in Ukraine would have never happened if I were the president, Trump said

Donald Trump, Trump
Asked if the US will continue sending weapons to Ukraine, or will he turn off the tap soon, Trump said he is looking into the matter | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 7:26 AM IST
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is ready to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Puti anytime, but at the same time warned that he would likely impose sanctions on Russia if the latter does not come to the negotiations table on the issue of Ukraine.

"It sounds likely," Trump told reporters when asked if the US will impose additional sanctions on Russia if Putin doesn't come to the negotiation table.

"The war should have never started. If you had a competent President, which you didn't, the war wouldn't have happened. The war in Ukraine would have never happened if I were the president," Trump said.

"Russia never would have gone into Ukraine. I had a very strong understanding with Putin. That would have never, ever happened. He disrespected Biden. Very simple. He disrespects people. He's smart. He understands. He disrespected Biden," Trump said.

"Also, the Middle East would have never happened because Iran was broke," he added.

Responding to a query, Trump said he is ready to meet Putin anytime.

"Anytime they want, I'll meet. Millions of people are being killed... It's a vicious situation and they're now largely soldiers. A lot of people have been killed and the cities look like demolition sites," he said.

"The thing with Ukraine is that many more people died than what you're reporting. You're not reporting the real numbers, and I'm not blaming you for that. I'm blaming maybe our government for not wanting to release those numbers," Trump told reporters.

Asked if the US will continue sending weapons to Ukraine, or will he turn off the tap soon, Trump said he is looking into the matter.

"We'll look into that. We're talking to (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. We're going to be talk with President Putin very soon, and we'll see how it all happens. We're going to look at it very soon," he said.

"One thing I do feel is that the European Union should pay a lot more than they're paying, because under Biden, I mean, we're in there for $200 billion more. Now it affects them... We have an ocean in between, right? The European Union should equal us. We're in there for $200 billion more than the European Union. I mean, what are we, stupid? I guess the answer is yes," the president said.

Trump also said that Ukraine President Zelensky told him that he would like to have peace.

"He's told me that wants to have peace very strongly, but it takes two to tangle. We'll see what happens. Anytime they want, I'll meet. I'd like to see that end. Millions of people are being killed. It's a vicious situation," he said.

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

