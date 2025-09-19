Home / World News / Democrats introduce free speech bill after ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel show

Democrats introduce free speech bill after ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel show

Democrats responded to ABC's suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by introducing a free speech bill and accusing the Trump administration of pressuring broadcasters to silence critics

FILE PHOTO: Jimmy Kimmel arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S., September 12, 2022 | REUTERS
Jimmy Kimmel (Photo/Reuters)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:07 AM IST
After ABC suspended comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely following a warning from the head of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Democrats in Congress condemned the Trump administration’s threats against political opponents. They also introduced a bill aimed at strengthening free speech protections against government interference, Associated Press reported. 
The bill faces slim chances in the Republican-led Congress, but Democrats strongly criticised the administration for pressuring ABC to suspend Kimmel’s program. The suspension followed his remarks about how Republicans responded to the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
 

What triggered the controversy

During his Monday monologue, Kimmel accused Trump supporters of exploiting Kirk’s murder for political gain. “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the Maga gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” he said. 
The following night, he returned to the subject, mocking Vice President JD Vance’s guest-hosting of Kirk’s podcast. 
ABC acted quickly after Nexstar Communications Group, which runs 23 ABC affiliates, announced it would stop carrying the show starting Wednesday. Although Kimmel’s contract was valid until May 2026, ABC did not explain why it was preempted.   
 

Trump hails ABC’s decision

President Donald Trump welcomed ABC’s move, posting on Truth Social: “Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done.” 
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr also denounced Kimmel’s remarks as “truly sick”, adding that his agency could hold Disney, ABC’s parent company, accountable for spreading misinformation. Disney is currently seeking FCC approval for ESPN’s acquisition of the NFL Network. 
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, however, demanded Carr’s removal from office.
 

Trump threatens media licences

On Thursday, President Trump said that television networks critical of him risk losing their licences. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he said, “When you have a network and you have evening shows, and all they do is hit Trump, I would think maybe their licence should be taken away.” 
His comments came just after ABC suspended Kimmel’s show indefinitely. The decision followed mounting conservative backlash and Nexstar’s move to drop the programme. 
Defending the suspension, Trump argued that ratings, not censorship, were the real issue. “Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings more than anything else, and he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk,” Trump said during a press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Topics :Donald TrumpABC NewsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

