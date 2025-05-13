How secure is Air Force One and why is Trump considering a jet from Qatar?

US President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to accept a Boeing 747-8 aircraft from the royal family of Qatar, according to several media reports. This luxury jet is expected to be retrofitted for official presidential use and serve as a temporary replacement for Air Force One.

The aircraft will eventually be transferred to Trump’s presidential library foundation after the completion of his second term in office. The administration plans to modify the plane to meet the requirements for presidential travel.

What are the features in the Qatari jet being gifted to Trump?

The aircraft, hailed as a “flying palace”, features lavish interiors with private bedrooms, elegant bathrooms, and a grand staircase. Once used by the Qatari royal family and later the Turkish government, the jet is now being offered to the United States for presidential use.

However, legal experts are raising red flags about whether it’s appropriate, or even legal for a sitting US president to accept such a lavish “gift” from a foreign government. With an estimated price tag of around $400 million based on 2019 data, a commercial Boeing 747-8 is among the most expensive jets globally.

In response to queries about the gift, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that all foreign gifts are accepted in full accordance with existing legal frameworks. She added that the Trump administration remains committed to maintaining transparency in such matters.

The development comes ahead of Trump’s scheduled visit to the Middle East, which includes a stop in Qatar, marking his first overseas trip during his second term.

What is Air Force One?

Air Force One is the official air traffic control call sign used when the US President is aboard any United States Air Force aircraft. While technically applicable to any such aircraft carrying the president, the term commonly refers to the two custom-built planes specifically designated for presidential travel.

What are the aircraft specifications in Air Force One jets?

The current Air Force One fleet comprises two modified Boeing 747-200B jets, known as VC-25As, bearing tail numbers 28000 and 29000. Operated by the Presidential Airlift Group from Joint Base Andrews near Washington, DC, these planes include advanced amenities and systems:

Unlimited range: Capable of mid-air refuelling, enabling global travel without the need to land.

Advanced security: Outfitted with missile defense systems, armour-plated fuselage, and electronics hardened against nuclear electromagnetic pulses.

Mobile command hub: Equipped with secure communications to manage national security from the sky.

Presidential suite: Includes a private office, bedroom, bathroom, meeting rooms, and space for staff and media.

Medical readiness: Contains a medical suite capable of performing surgical operations, with a dedicated onboard physician.

Operational autonomy: The aircraft features its own staircases and baggage handling systems and can serve over 100 people with onboard catering.

How have the aircraft evolved over time?

The tradition of dedicated presidential aircraft began in 1944 with President Franklin D Roosevelt’s use of a modified C-54 Skymaster called the “Sacred Cow”. The term ‘Air Force One’ was adopted in 1954 following a near-miss involving President Eisenhower’s flight.

Over the years, the fleet has included aircraft like the Lockheed Constellation and Boeing 707s before the introduction of the current VC-25A models in 1990. These aircraft are recognised by their blue-and-white livery, the words "United States of America," the US flag, and the presidential seal.

How secure is Air Force One?

> Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) defence

The aircraft is built to withstand the electromagnetic effects of a nuclear blast, allowing for uninterrupted operations in extreme conditions.

> Missile countermeasures

Air Force One is armed with infrared countermeasures, including flares and chaff, designed to mislead incoming missiles. Additional systems include radar jammers, missile detection units, and electronic countermeasures to prevent enemy tracking.

> Encrypted communications

Acting as a high-security command centre in the sky, Air Force One is equipped with encrypted radios, satellite links, and scrambler-protected telephone systems to maintain secure contact during crises.

> In-flight refuelling capabilities

The jet can refuel mid-air, extending its range indefinitely and ensuring continued operation during prolonged emergencies.

> Armour and physical security

The plane’s body is reinforced with ballistic-resistant materials. Retractable staircases and a built-in baggage loader further reduce dependency on airport infrastructure and exposure to threats.

> Pre-flight security protocols

Each trip is coordinated with comprehensive security planning, including controlled airspace and backup landing sites. Additional support aircraft, such as the C-17 Globemaster and the E-4B command post, often accompany the presidential flight.

> Classified defences

While many features are disclosed, a number of the aircraft’s defensive technologies remain classified. The US Air Force confirms that the plane is designed to withstand a wide range of high-level threats.

How Air Force One ranks among other national leaders’ jets

Many world leaders also travel in long-range aircraft. Countries like China, India, and South Korea operate Boeing 747s, while France and Kazakhstan use Airbus A330s or A340s. Smaller nations often rely on Gulfstream, Dassault, or Bombardier jets, with limited defensive systems.

Russia’s Ilyushin Il-96-300PU and jets used by China and Israel are believed to have advanced defense systems. However, few match Air Force One in terms of layered security, autonomous capabilities, and secrecy.