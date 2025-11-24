Home / World News / Airlines cancel Venezuela flights after FAA warns of rising security risks

Airlines cancel Venezuela flights after FAA warns of rising security risks

FAA warned pilots that unspecified threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes as well planes taking off and landing in the country and even aircraft on the ground

International airlines increasingly cancelled flights to Venezuela.
Caracas
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 6:36 AM IST
International airlines increasingly cancelled flights to Venezuela on Sunday after the US Federal Aviation Administration warned pilots to use caution when flying in the country's airspace because of worsening security and heightened military activity.

Marisela de Loaiza, president of the Airlines Association in Venezuela, told The Associated Press that six carriers have indefinitely suspended flights: TAP, LATAM, Avianca, Iberia, Gol and Caribbean. Turkish Airlines suspended flights from November 24 to 28.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro wrote Sunday on X that there must be regular flights to all Latin American countries and from Latin America and the world.

Countries are not blocked, because blocking countries means blocking people, and that is a crime against humanity," Petro added.

On Friday, the FAA warned pilots that unspecified threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes as well planes taking off and landing in the country and even aircraft on the ground.

The warning came as the Trump administration has ramped up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro. The US military has conducted bomber flights up to the coast of Venezuela, sometimes as part of a training exercise to simulate an attack, and sent the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford into the region.

The Ford aircraft carrier and several destroyers were just the latest addition to the largest US force assembled in the Caribbean Sea near Venezuela in generations.

The Trump administration does not see Maduro, who faces charges of narcoterrorism in the US, as the legitimate leader of the South American country.

The Trump administration also has carried out a series of strikes on small boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean that it accuses of ferrying drugs to the US, killing over 80 people in total since the campaign began in early September.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

