Andy Burnham confirmed as Labour leader, to become UK PM on Monday
Labour's National Executive Committee chair Shabana Mahmood made the announcement at a special party conference in London
Labour's National Executive Committee chair Shabana Mahmood made the announcement at a special party conference in London
Andy Burnham was on Friday confirmed as the newly elected leader of the UK's governing Labour Party, becoming the prime minister-designate to take charge at 10 Downing Street next week.
Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) chair Shabana Mahmood made the announcement at a special party conference in London.
"There was only one nominated MP hardly a nail biter," she said.
On Monday, Burnham will be invited by King Charles III to form a new government after outgoing PM Keir Starmer formally tenders his resignation to the monarch.
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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 5:03 PM IST