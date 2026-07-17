Andy Burnham confirmed as Labour leader, to become UK PM on Monday

Andy Burnham was on Friday confirmed as the newly elected leader of the UK's governing Labour Party, becoming the prime minister-designate to take charge at 10 Downing Street next week.

Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) chair Shabana Mahmood made the announcement at a special party conference in London.

"There was only one nominated MP hardly a nail biter," she said.

On Monday, Burnham will be invited by King Charles III to form a new government after outgoing PM Keir Starmer formally tenders his resignation to the monarch.