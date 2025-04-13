Home / World News / At least 1 person dead after small plane crashes near New York's Copake

At least 1 person dead after small plane crashes near New York's Copake

Two passengers were onboard the plane, a Mitsubishi MU-2B heading to Columbia County Airport near Hudson, New York

plane crash, small plane crash, aircraft crash
Representative Image: Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore said that the aircraft came down near Two Town Road and did not cause damage to any structure. Photo: Shutterstock
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

One person died after a plane crashed in a field near the town of Copake, New York, on Saturday, The New York Times reported, citing the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Two passengers were onboard the plane, a Mitsubishi MU-2B heading to Columbia County Airport near Hudson, New York, which crashed a little after noon, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. 

While addressing a news conference on Saturday afternoon, Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore said that the aircraft came down near Two Town Road and did not cause damage to any structure. She did not reveal how many people had been killed or if there were any survivors. The two passengers have not been identified yet.

According to the tracking site Flightradar24, a private aircraft of the same model departed from Westchester County Airport in New York's White Plains shortly after 11:30 am, flying north toward Hudson before turning east at about noon. A few minutes later, the plane disappeared from the site near Copake, The New York Times reported.

According to FAA records, the plane was registered to a company based outside Boston. Salvatore said that in addition to the sheriff's officers, personnel from the New York State Police and a local fire department also responded to the incident. She said that law enforcement officials received a 911 call about the crash at around noon.

Salvatore said that snow and moisture on the ground were impacting response efforts. She said, "It's in the middle of a field and it's pretty muddy, so accessibility is difficult." It was not immediately clear what had caused the plane to crash.

Also Read

Deadly crash sparks new concerns over safety of New York's helicopter tours

Myntra's chief product & technology officer Raghu Krishnananda to step down

Man uses AI avatar in court, raising fresh concerns over ethical boundaries

New York's casino sweepstakes could put $115 mn in Donald Trump's pocket

NYT report on HAL re-routing restricted tech to Russia incorrect: Report

She stated that local law enforcement planned to conduct interviews in the neighbourhood to learn more about the incident. According to the aviation agency's statement, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting an investigation into the crash, The New York Times reported.

In November last year, a small plane carrying a pilot and four rescue dogs crashed roughly 50 miles west of Copake. In June, five members of a family were killed after a small plane crashed near Binghamton while it was heading from Cooperstown to Georgia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

From tariff flip-flops to power plays: Donald Trump's art of making a deal

Hungary set to ban LGBTQ+ pride, raise fears of broader rights rollback

US trade uncertainties to hurt business confidence, growth in Asia: Moody's

Magnitude 5.5 quake hits central Myanmar in major aftershock since March 28

Tariff war puts China-US trade in peril, businesses weigh next steps

Topics :New Yorkplane crashUnited States

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story