At least 8 dead as heavy rain triggers floods, landslides in Southeast Asia

Heavy rain caused flooding and landslides Wednesday in parts of Southeast Asia, where at least eight deaths were reported in the aftermath of a tropical storm.

Flooding occurred in several northern and central provinces of Vietnam, seven people died, one was missing and 34 were injured, state media reported.

Nearly 20 centimetres (8 inches) of rain fell overnight in parts of northeast Vietnam and flood warnings remained for some riverside areas.

In Thailand, one person died and another was missing from a landslide Wednesday in part of the northern city of Chiang Mai.

Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said many homes were affected and a few people were injured from flash flooding and landslides in northern provinces.