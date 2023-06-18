At least two killed, 26 missing in eastern Nepal floods, landslides

At least two people were killed and 26 others went missing as floods and landslides triggered by monsoon rains wreaked havoc in eastern Nepal, officials said on Sunday.

A man was found dead and 21 others working at the under-construction Super Hewa Hydropower Project in Chainpur Municipality-4 have gone missing, the Kathmandu Post newspaper quoted police officials as saying.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Birendra Godar said it is yet to be ascertained whether the workers moved to a safer location following the flood or were swept away by Hewa River, the report said.

In the neighbouring Panchthar district, a 9-year-old girl died after her house was swept away in a landslide.

Five villagers of Chainpur have also gone missing after flooding in the area, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the flood occurred after landslides at Chainpur Municipality-4 and Panchkhapan Municipality-9 blocked the river, the report added.

Weather forecasters have warned heavy rains would continue in Nepal in the coming days, and issued alerts over rising water levels in rivers.

Nepal is at the beginning of its monsoon season, which typically begins in June and ends in October.