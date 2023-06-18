Home / World News / At least two killed, 26 missing in eastern Nepal floods, landslides

At least two killed, 26 missing in eastern Nepal floods, landslides

At least two people were killed and 26 others went missing as floods and landslides triggered by monsoon rains wreaked havoc in eastern Nepal, officials said on Sunday

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
At least two killed, 26 missing in eastern Nepal floods, landslides

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least two people were killed and 26 others went missing as floods and landslides triggered by monsoon rains wreaked havoc in eastern Nepal, officials said on Sunday.

A man was found dead and 21 others working at the under-construction Super Hewa Hydropower Project in Chainpur Municipality-4 have gone missing, the Kathmandu Post newspaper quoted police officials as saying.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Birendra Godar said it is yet to be ascertained whether the workers moved to a safer location following the flood or were swept away by Hewa River, the report said.

In the neighbouring Panchthar district, a 9-year-old girl died after her house was swept away in a landslide.

Five villagers of Chainpur have also gone missing after flooding in the area, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the flood occurred after landslides at Chainpur Municipality-4 and Panchkhapan Municipality-9 blocked the river, the report added.

Weather forecasters have warned heavy rains would continue in Nepal in the coming days, and issued alerts over rising water levels in rivers.

Nepal is at the beginning of its monsoon season, which typically begins in June and ends in October.

Also Read

1 dead, 25 missing as floods, landslides wreak havoc in Eastern Nepal

Nepal plane crash: At least 68 dead, rescuers search for 4 missing persons

Nepal plane crash: Death toll rises to 70; handover of bodies begins

Nepal, China to resume two-way trade via key border points from today

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal's visit to India strengthens age-old bonds

Israeli PM Netanyahu says he's opposed to any interim US-Iran nuclear deal

Antony Blinken hold talks Chinese Foreign Minister during Beijing visit

Pakistan loses $7.15 billion due to shrinking exports, remittances

Layyah land scam: Punjab anti-corruption body summons Imran Khan on Jun 19

Lanka grants over 100 electric vehicle import permits to migrant workers

Topics :NepalFloodsEarthquake

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story