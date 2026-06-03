Brics disaster risk reduction meet begins with focus on Odisha model

Odisha’s internationally recognised disaster management model took centre stage as the second technical meeting of the Brics Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group commenced in the pilgrim town of Puri under India’s 2026 Brics Presidency on Wednesday.

The three-day meeting, themed Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability, has brought together senior officials, policymakers and disaster management experts from all 11 Brics member and partner countries — Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates — to strengthen cooperation in disaster risk reduction and climate resilience.

Addressing the inaugural technical session, Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, special relief commissioner and managing director of the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), presented Odisha’s disaster management framework. He highlighted the state’s robust early warning systems, large-scale evacuation mechanisms, community-based preparedness programmes and its widely acclaimed zero-casualty approach during cyclonic disasters.

Patil outlined how Odisha has institutionalised disaster preparedness through extensive community engagement, strengthened last-mile communication systems and continuous capacity building of frontline responders and volunteers. The state’s experience in handling successive cyclones and other natural disasters has been cited as a benchmark for coastal disaster resilience globally. The deliberations during the three-day meeting are expected to focus on several emerging priorities in disaster management, including sustainable disaster-risk financing, resilient infrastructure development, anticipatory response mechanisms, community-based early warning systems and the integration of traditional and indigenous knowledge into modern disaster management frameworks. The discussions will also examine innovative approaches to community-based disaster governance, climate-resilient infrastructure, nature-based solutions and the role of science and technology in strengthening disaster preparedness and response. Experts are expected to deliberate on how developing economies can enhance resilience against climate-related disasters while ensuring sustainable growth.

Officials said technical sessions on June 4 will focus on sustainable financing models for disaster risk reduction and inclusive multi-hazard early warning systems. Delegates will also visit the Konark Sun Temple to gain insights into Odisha’s cultural heritage. On June 5, discussions will shift to climate-resilient infrastructure, nature-based solutions, integration of indigenous knowledge and technological innovations in disaster management. The programme will culminate with a field visit near Ramchandi Beach, where delegates will witness a live demonstration of water-rescue preparedness and emergency-response capabilities by the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF). Odisha has been selected as the host state in recognition of its globally acclaimed disaster preparedness and response systems, particularly its transformation from a disaster-prone state into a global model for cyclone management. The state’s success in achieving near-zero casualties during major cyclones through timely evacuations, robust early warning dissemination and community participation has earned international recognition over the past two decades.

Suresh Pujari, revenue and disaster management minister, said Odisha’s selection as the venue for the Brics technical meeting reflects global recognition of the state’s achievements in disaster risk reduction. “The Odisha government and OSDMA have consistently strengthened cyclone preparedness measures, evacuation planning and last-mile warning dissemination, making the state an internationally acknowledged example of effective disaster governance,” he said. Apart from Pujari, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member and head of department Krishna Swaroop Vatsa, along with senior officials from the Union ministries of home affairs and external affairs, will attend the event on Thursday.