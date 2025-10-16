Home / World News / Brown university joins MIT in rejecting Trump's college compact invite

Brown university joins MIT in rejecting Trump's college compact invite

Brown President Christina Paxson wrote that she was worried that the compact, by its nature and by various provisions would restrict academic freedom

Brown University
The Ivy League school is the second college to rebuff President Donald Trump’s Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 8:18 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Liam Knox
 
Brown University declined the White House’s invitation to sign an agreement that would grant preferential funding in exchange for a slew of policy changes, like DEI bans and limits on international students. 
 
The Ivy League school is the second college to rebuff President Donald Trump’s Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education, after the Massachusetts Institute of Technology rejected the proposal last week. 
 
In a letter to administration officials on Wednesday, Brown President Christina Paxson wrote that she was worried that the compact, “by its nature and by various provisions would restrict academic freedom and undermine the autonomy of Brown’s governance.”  
 
Paxson echoed concerns voiced by MIT President Sally Kornbluth last week, when she responded to the Trump administration by saying that the compact undermines merit-based processes for awarding research grants.
 
“President Trump is committed to restoring academic excellence and common sense at our higher education institutions,” White House spokesperson Liz Huston wrote in an email. “Any university that joins this historic effort will help to positively shape America’s future.”
 
The agreement was initially extended to nine colleges on Oct. 1. The other seven colleges — the University of Virginia, the University of Texas Austin, the University of Arizona, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Southern California, Vanderbilt University, and Dartmouth College — haven’t publicly said whether they’ll sign on. Earlier this week the administration welcomed all colleges and universities to participate. 
 
Trump has said that schools which reject the deal will face investigations into compliance with federal laws, but the extent to which federal research grants or student aid eligibility will be predicated on acceptance of the accord remains murky.
 
Brown previously signed a deal with the White House in July to restore hundreds of millions of dollars in frozen research grants in exchange for policy commitments and a $50 million investment in workforce training in Rhode Island. Paxson wrote in the letter that the compact would contradict a promise made by the Trump administration in their July agreement to refrain from exerting influence over curriculum and classroom content. 
 
“We remain committed to the July agreement and its preservation of Brown’s core values in ways that the Compact — in any form — fundamentally would not,” Paxson wrote.
 
A White House official, who asked to remain unnamed to discuss the private discussions, said the administration’s July settlement with Brown was intended to rectify past harm and discrimination. The compact, however, is forward-looking and will have an impact on future funding and federal partnerships, the official said, adding other universities have proactively reached out to participate.
 
Brown was under increasing pressure to reject the compact, which only intensified after MIT’s response. In her letter to the White House on Wednesday, Paxson said her decision “aligns with the views of the vast majority of Brown stakeholders.” 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple AI search chief Ke Yang to leave for Meta weeks after AKI appointment

US Defence Secy Hegseth's plane diverted to UK due to cracked windshield

France is on brink as President Macron's govt faces no-confidence votes

Aid trucks enter Gaza as dispute over hostage bodies is temporarily paused

US government shutdown costing economy $15 billion a day, says Bessent

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationUS universities

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story