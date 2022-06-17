China finally launches third aircraft carrier named Fujian: Report

-

China on Friday has launched its third aircraft carrier named Fujian, official media reports here said.
The launch was delayed by two months due to the COVID lockdown of Shanghai. It was due to be launched on April 23 around the 73rd anniversary of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).
China unveiled its 3rd aircraft carrier on Friday named after the eastern coastal province of Fujian, official media reported.
China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was a refit of the Soviet-era ship which was commissioned in 2012 followed by the indigenously built 2nd aircraft carrier Shandong in 2019.
